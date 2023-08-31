Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹611.2 and closed at ₹606.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹613, while the lowest was ₹604.8. The company's market capitalization is ₹231,947.73 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹665.3, and the lowest was ₹375.5. The stock saw a trading volume of 523,411 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Aug 2023, 08:29 AM IST
Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹606.55 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Tata Motors had a BSE volume of 523,411 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹606.55.