Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:29 AM IST Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 31 Aug 2023, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 606.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 605.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 611.2 and closed at 606.55. The highest price reached during the day was 613, while the lowest was 604.8. The company's market capitalization is 231,947.73 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 665.3, and the lowest was 375.5. The stock saw a trading volume of 523,411 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

