Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Up in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Tata Motors stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 2.19 %. The stock closed at 840.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 859.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 842.8 and closed at 840.85. The high for the day was 886.3, while the low was 842.8. The market capitalization of the company is 329,208.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 843.7, and the 52-week low is 400.4. The BSE volume for the day was 759,508 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹859.25, up 2.19% from yesterday's ₹840.85

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Motors is 859.25 with a percent change of 2.19. This means that the stock has increased by 2.19% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 18.4, indicating that the stock has gained 18.4 points in value. Overall, the stock of Tata Motors has experienced a positive movement and has gained value.

31 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹840.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 759,508. The closing price for the shares was 840.85.

