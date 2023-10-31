Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stocks Plummet in Trading Session

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹643.7 and closed at ₹640.7. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹643.9, while the lowest price was ₹622. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹240,671.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹677.9, while the 52-week low was ₹375.5. The stock had a trading volume of 878,990 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.23%
|3 Months
|1.22%
|6 Months
|29.6%
|YTD
|62.01%
|1 Year
|53.33%
The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the price is ₹628.25, with a percent change of -1.94 and a net change of -12.45. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.94% and by 12.45 points.
