Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stocks Plummet in Trading Session

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹643.7 and closed at ₹640.7. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹643.9, while the lowest price was ₹622. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹240,671.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹677.9, while the 52-week low was ₹375.5. The stock had a trading volume of 878,990 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.