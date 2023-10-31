Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stocks Plummet in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 31 Oct 2023, by -1.94 %. The stock closed at 640.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 628.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 643.7 and closed at 640.7. The stock's highest price for the day was 643.9, while the lowest price was 622. The company's market capitalization stood at 240,671.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 677.9, while the 52-week low was 375.5. The stock had a trading volume of 878,990 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.23%
3 Months1.22%
6 Months29.6%
YTD62.01%
1 Year53.33%
31 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹628.25, down -1.94% from yesterday's ₹640.7

The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 628.25, with a percent change of -1.94 and a net change of -12.45. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.94% and by 12.45 points.

31 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹640.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors BSE had a trading volume of 878,990 shares. The closing price for the stock was 640.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.