Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors closed today at ₹992.1, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹993

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹983.4 and closed at ₹978.8. The high for the day was ₹999.5, while the low was ₹979. The market capitalization stood at ₹380,541.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1065.6, and the 52-week low was ₹400.4. The BSE volume for the day was 713,326 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed today at ₹992.1, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹993
Today, Tata Motors stock closed at ₹992.1 with a net change of -0.9 and a percent change of -0.09 from the previous day's closing price of ₹993. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Maruti Suzuki India
|12584.8
|-28.3
|-0.22
|12724.95
|8150.0
|380161.71
|Tata Motors
|992.1
|-0.9
|-0.09
|1065.6
|400.4
|379959.14
|Tata Motors DVR
|658.75
|0.75
|0.11
|712.9
|202.05
|252291.19
|Ashok Leyland
|174.65
|3.5
|2.04
|191.45
|133.1
|51279.46
|Jupiter Wagons
|382.5
|9.1
|2.44
|433.95
|85.37
|14819.86
Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Motors stock reached a low of ₹987.1 and a high of ₹1009.75 on the current day's trading session.
Tata Motors April futures opened at 1005.3 as against previous close of 1000.85
Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 991.85 with a bid price of 997.95 and an offer price of 998.2. There is a bid quantity of 1425 and an offer quantity of 1425. The stock has an open interest of 61,514,400. Investors can closely monitor the stock for potential trading opportunities.
Tata Motors Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Tata Motors Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 411.00 and a high of 1065.60. This data indicates significant volatility in the stock's performance over the past year, with a wide range between its lowest and highest trading prices.
Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹991.8, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹993
The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is ₹991.8 with a percent change of -0.12 and a net change of -1.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Top active options for Tata Motors
Top active call options for Tata Motors at 01 Apr 14:42 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1020.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹29.35 (-4.55%) & ₹20.6 (-9.25%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Motors at 01 Apr 14:42 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹980.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹27.55 (-5.97%) & ₹18.15 (-8.56%) respectively.
Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹990.15, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹993
Tata Motors stock is currently priced at ₹990.15 with a decrease of 0.29% in value, resulting in a net change of -2.85.
Click here for Tata Motors Shareholdings
Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Motors stock reached a low of ₹998.5 and a high of ₹1009.75 on the current trading day.
Tata Motors April futures opened at 1005.3 as against previous close of 1000.85
Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 1002.5, with a bid price of 1006.55 and an offer price of 1006.9. The stock has a bid quantity of 2850 and an offer quantity of 2850. The open interest for Tata Motors stands at 60187725.
Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹1004.1, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹993
The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is ₹1004.1, with a percent change of 1.12 and a net change of 11.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Tata Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Tata Motors share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|980.45
|10 Days
|968.67
|20 Days
|982.81
|50 Days
|925.79
|100 Days
|823.50
|300 Days
|716.73
Top active options for Tata Motors
Top active call options for Tata Motors at 01 Apr 13:23 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1100.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹33.1 (+7.64%) & ₹5.7 (-5.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Motors at 01 Apr 13:23 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹980.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹23.55 (-19.62%) & ₹15.3 (-22.92%) respectively.
Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Motors stock reached a low of ₹999 and a high of ₹1009.75 on the current day.
Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹1006.5, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹993
The current data shows that Tata Motors stock is priced at ₹1006.5, with a percent change of 1.36 and a net change of 13.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
Click here for Tata Motors Board Meetings
Tata Motors Live Updates
Tata Motors April futures opened at 1005.3 as against previous close of 1000.85
Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 1008.45 with a bid price of 1012.15 and an offer price of 1012.35. The offer quantity and bid quantity stand at 1425 each. The stock has an open interest of 59,713,200.
Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹1007.45, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹993
Tata Motors stock is currently priced at ₹1007.45, with a net change of 14.45 and a percent change of 1.46%.
Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Motors stock reached a low of ₹999 and a high of ₹1009.75 on the current day.
Top active options for Tata Motors
Top active call options for Tata Motors at 01 Apr 12:02 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1100.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹33.05 (+7.48%) & ₹5.85 (-2.5%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Motors at 01 Apr 12:02 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹980.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹23.85 (-18.6%) & ₹15.45 (-22.17%) respectively.
Tata Motors share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|9
|13
|Buy
|13
|13
|15
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹1005.95, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹993
Tata Motors stock is currently priced at ₹1005.95, with a net change of 12.95 and a percent change of 1.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, showing positive movement in the market.
Tata Motors April futures opened at 1005.3 as against previous close of 1000.85
Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 1004.75 with a bid price of 1008.7 and an offer price of 1009.05. The stock has an offer quantity of 1425 and a bid quantity of 1425. The open interest for Tata Motors is at 59,368,350.
Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Motors stock's low price for the day was ₹999, while the high price reached was ₹1008.65.
Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹1005.45, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹993
The current price of Tata Motors stock is ₹1005.45, representing a 1.25% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in price is ₹12.45.
Top active options for Tata Motors
Top active call options for Tata Motors at 01 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1020.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹34.2 (+11.22%) & ₹24.9 (+9.69%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Motors at 01 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹960.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹23.45 (-19.97%) & ₹9.35 (-26.95%) respectively.
Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹1005.55, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹993
Tata Motors stock is currently priced at ₹1005.55, with a percent change of 1.26 and a net change of 12.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Motors stock reached a low of ₹999 and a high of ₹1008.65 on the current trading day.
Tata Motors April futures opened at 1005.3 as against previous close of 1000.85
Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 1005.5 with a bid price of 1009.6 and an offer price of 1010.0. The stock has an offer quantity of 1425 and a bid quantity of 24225. The open interest for Tata Motors is at 59030625.
Tata Motors Live Updates
Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹1005, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹993
Tata Motors stock is currently priced at ₹1005, reflecting a 1.21% increase with a net change of 12 points.
Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.57%
|3 Months
|29.47%
|6 Months
|61.67%
|YTD
|27.29%
|1 Year
|142.62%
Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹993, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹978.8
The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is ₹993, with a percent change of 1.45 and a net change of 14.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹978.8 on last trading day
On the last day, Tata Motors BSE had a volume of 713,326 shares traded with a closing price of ₹978.8.
