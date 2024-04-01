Hello User


Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors closed today at 992.1, down -0.09% from yesterday's 993

25 min read . 06:30 PM IST Trade
Tata Motors stock price went down today, 01 Apr 2024, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 993 per share. The stock is currently trading at 992.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 983.4 and closed at 978.8. The high for the day was 999.5, while the low was 979. The market capitalization stood at 380,541.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1065.6, and the 52-week low was 400.4. The BSE volume for the day was 713,326 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Apr 2024, 06:30 PM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed today at ₹992.1, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹993

Today, Tata Motors stock closed at 992.1 with a net change of -0.9 and a percent change of -0.09 from the previous day's closing price of 993. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 06:15 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India12584.8-28.3-0.2212724.958150.0380161.71
Tata Motors992.1-0.9-0.091065.6400.4379959.14
Tata Motors DVR658.750.750.11712.9202.05252291.19
Ashok Leyland174.653.52.04191.45133.151279.46
Jupiter Wagons382.59.12.44433.9585.3714819.86
01 Apr 2024, 05:31 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock reached a low of 987.1 and a high of 1009.75 on the current day's trading session.

01 Apr 2024, 03:23 PM IST Tata Motors April futures opened at 1005.3 as against previous close of 1000.85

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 991.85 with a bid price of 997.95 and an offer price of 998.2. There is a bid quantity of 1425 and an offer quantity of 1425. The stock has an open interest of 61,514,400. Investors can closely monitor the stock for potential trading opportunities.

01 Apr 2024, 03:15 PM IST Tata Motors Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Tata Motors Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 411.00 and a high of 1065.60. This data indicates significant volatility in the stock's performance over the past year, with a wide range between its lowest and highest trading prices.

01 Apr 2024, 03:04 PM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹991.8, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹993

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 991.8 with a percent change of -0.12 and a net change of -1.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 02:42 PM IST Top active options for Tata Motors

Top active call options for Tata Motors at 01 Apr 14:42 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1020.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 29.35 (-4.55%) & 20.6 (-9.25%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Motors at 01 Apr 14:42 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 980.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 27.55 (-5.97%) & 18.15 (-8.56%) respectively.

01 Apr 2024, 02:31 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India12599.6-13.5-0.1112724.958150.0380608.79
Tata Motors992.95-0.05-0.011065.6400.4380284.68
Tata Motors DVR660.12.10.32712.9202.05252808.21
Ashok Leyland174.353.21.87191.45133.151191.38
Jupiter Wagons378.04.61.23433.9585.3714645.51
01 Apr 2024, 02:24 PM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹990.15, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹993

Tata Motors stock is currently priced at 990.15 with a decrease of 0.29% in value, resulting in a net change of -2.85.

01 Apr 2024, 02:12 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock reached a low of 998.5 and a high of 1009.75 on the current trading day.

01 Apr 2024, 02:01 PM IST Tata Motors April futures opened at 1005.3 as against previous close of 1000.85

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 1002.5, with a bid price of 1006.55 and an offer price of 1006.9. The stock has a bid quantity of 2850 and an offer quantity of 2850. The open interest for Tata Motors stands at 60187725.

01 Apr 2024, 01:43 PM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹1004.1, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹993

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 1004.1, with a percent change of 1.12 and a net change of 11.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 01:40 PM IST Tata Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

01 Apr 2024, 01:32 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days980.45
10 Days968.67
20 Days982.81
50 Days925.79
100 Days823.50
300 Days716.73
01 Apr 2024, 01:23 PM IST Top active options for Tata Motors

Top active call options for Tata Motors at 01 Apr 13:23 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1100.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 33.1 (+7.64%) & 5.7 (-5.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Motors at 01 Apr 13:23 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 980.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 23.55 (-19.62%) & 15.3 (-22.92%) respectively.

01 Apr 2024, 01:10 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock reached a low of 999 and a high of 1009.75 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 01:03 PM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹1006.5, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹993

The current data shows that Tata Motors stock is priced at 1006.5, with a percent change of 1.36 and a net change of 13.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

01 Apr 2024, 12:41 PM IST Tata Motors April futures opened at 1005.3 as against previous close of 1000.85

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 1008.45 with a bid price of 1012.15 and an offer price of 1012.35. The offer quantity and bid quantity stand at 1425 each. The stock has an open interest of 59,713,200.

01 Apr 2024, 12:31 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India12606.2-6.9-0.0512724.958150.0380808.17
Tata Motors1008.015.01.511065.6400.4386048.6
Tata Motors DVR669.111.11.69712.9202.05256255.08
Ashok Leyland174.33.151.84191.45133.151176.7
Jupiter Wagons377.754.351.16433.9585.3714635.83
01 Apr 2024, 12:22 PM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹1007.45, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹993

Tata Motors stock is currently priced at 1007.45, with a net change of 14.45 and a percent change of 1.46%.

01 Apr 2024, 12:11 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock reached a low of 999 and a high of 1009.75 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 12:02 PM IST Top active options for Tata Motors

Top active call options for Tata Motors at 01 Apr 12:02 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1100.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 33.05 (+7.48%) & 5.85 (-2.5%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Motors at 01 Apr 12:02 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 980.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 23.85 (-18.6%) & 15.45 (-22.17%) respectively.

01 Apr 2024, 11:50 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy77913
Buy13131512
Hold5534
Sell3312
Strong Sell1111
01 Apr 2024, 11:41 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹1005.95, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹993

Tata Motors stock is currently priced at 1005.95, with a net change of 12.95 and a percent change of 1.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, showing positive movement in the market.

01 Apr 2024, 11:31 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India12601.0-12.1-0.112724.958150.0380651.08
Tata Motors1007.6514.651.481065.6400.4385914.56
Tata Motors DVR666.38.31.26712.9202.05255182.72
Ashok Leyland174.53.351.96191.45133.151235.42
Jupiter Wagons378.34.91.31433.9585.3714657.14
01 Apr 2024, 11:21 AM IST Tata Motors April futures opened at 1005.3 as against previous close of 1000.85

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 1004.75 with a bid price of 1008.7 and an offer price of 1009.05. The stock has an offer quantity of 1425 and a bid quantity of 1425. The open interest for Tata Motors is at 59,368,350.

01 Apr 2024, 11:11 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock's low price for the day was 999, while the high price reached was 1008.65.

01 Apr 2024, 11:03 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹1005.45, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹993

The current price of Tata Motors stock is 1005.45, representing a 1.25% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in price is 12.45.

01 Apr 2024, 10:41 AM IST Top active options for Tata Motors

Top active call options for Tata Motors at 01 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1020.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 34.2 (+11.22%) & 24.9 (+9.69%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Motors at 01 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 960.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 23.45 (-19.97%) & 9.35 (-26.95%) respectively.

01 Apr 2024, 10:30 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India12600.05-13.05-0.112724.958150.0380622.39
Tata Motors1005.2512.251.231065.6400.4384995.39
Tata Motors DVR665.07.01.06712.9202.05254684.84
Ashok Leyland173.552.41.4191.45133.150956.49
Jupiter Wagons378.34.91.31433.9585.3714657.14
01 Apr 2024, 10:22 AM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹1005.55, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹993

Tata Motors stock is currently priced at 1005.55, with a percent change of 1.26 and a net change of 12.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 10:10 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock reached a low of 999 and a high of 1008.65 on the current trading day.

01 Apr 2024, 10:03 AM IST Tata Motors April futures opened at 1005.3 as against previous close of 1000.85

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 1005.5 with a bid price of 1009.6 and an offer price of 1010.0. The stock has an offer quantity of 1425 and a bid quantity of 24225. The open interest for Tata Motors is at 59030625.

01 Apr 2024, 09:44 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹1005, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹993

Tata Motors stock is currently priced at 1005, reflecting a 1.21% increase with a net change of 12 points.

01 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.57%
3 Months29.47%
6 Months61.67%
YTD27.29%
1 Year142.62%
01 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹993, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹978.8

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 993, with a percent change of 1.45 and a net change of 14.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹978.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors BSE had a volume of 713,326 shares traded with a closing price of 978.8.

