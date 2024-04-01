Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors closed today at 992.1, down -0.09% from yesterday's 993

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹983.4 and closed at ₹978.8. The high for the day was ₹999.5, while the low was ₹979. The market capitalization stood at ₹380,541.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1065.6, and the 52-week low was ₹400.4. The BSE volume for the day was 713,326 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, Tata Motors stock closed at ₹992.1 with a net change of -0.9 and a percent change of -0.09 from the previous day's closing price of ₹993. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Maruti Suzuki India
|12584.8
|-28.3
|-0.22
|12724.95
|8150.0
|380161.71
|Tata Motors
|992.1
|-0.9
|-0.09
|1065.6
|400.4
|379959.14
|Tata Motors DVR
|658.75
|0.75
|0.11
|712.9
|202.05
|252291.19
|Ashok Leyland
|174.65
|3.5
|2.04
|191.45
|133.1
|51279.46
|Jupiter Wagons
|382.5
|9.1
|2.44
|433.95
|85.37
|14819.86
Tata Motors stock reached a low of ₹987.1 and a high of ₹1009.75 on the current day's trading session.
Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 991.85 with a bid price of 997.95 and an offer price of 998.2. There is a bid quantity of 1425 and an offer quantity of 1425. The stock has an open interest of 61,514,400. Investors can closely monitor the stock for potential trading opportunities.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Tata Motors Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 411.00 and a high of 1065.60. This data indicates significant volatility in the stock's performance over the past year, with a wide range between its lowest and highest trading prices.
The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is ₹991.8 with a percent change of -0.12 and a net change of -1.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Top active call options for Tata Motors at 01 Apr 14:42 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1020.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹29.35 (-4.55%) & ₹20.6 (-9.25%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Motors at 01 Apr 14:42 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹980.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹27.55 (-5.97%) & ₹18.15 (-8.56%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Maruti Suzuki India
|12599.6
|-13.5
|-0.11
|12724.95
|8150.0
|380608.79
|Tata Motors
|992.95
|-0.05
|-0.01
|1065.6
|400.4
|380284.68
|Tata Motors DVR
|660.1
|2.1
|0.32
|712.9
|202.05
|252808.21
|Ashok Leyland
|174.35
|3.2
|1.87
|191.45
|133.1
|51191.38
|Jupiter Wagons
|378.0
|4.6
|1.23
|433.95
|85.37
|14645.51
Tata Motors stock is currently priced at ₹990.15 with a decrease of 0.29% in value, resulting in a net change of -2.85.
Click here for Tata Motors Shareholdings
Tata Motors stock reached a low of ₹998.5 and a high of ₹1009.75 on the current trading day.
Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 1002.5, with a bid price of 1006.55 and an offer price of 1006.9. The stock has a bid quantity of 2850 and an offer quantity of 2850. The open interest for Tata Motors stands at 60187725.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is ₹1004.1, with a percent change of 1.12 and a net change of 11.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|980.45
|10 Days
|968.67
|20 Days
|982.81
|50 Days
|925.79
|100 Days
|823.50
|300 Days
|716.73
Top active call options for Tata Motors at 01 Apr 13:23 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1100.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹33.1 (+7.64%) & ₹5.7 (-5.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Motors at 01 Apr 13:23 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹980.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹23.55 (-19.62%) & ₹15.3 (-22.92%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Tata Motors stock reached a low of ₹999 and a high of ₹1009.75 on the current day.
The current data shows that Tata Motors stock is priced at ₹1006.5, with a percent change of 1.36 and a net change of 13.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
Click here for Tata Motors Board Meetings
Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 1008.45 with a bid price of 1012.15 and an offer price of 1012.35. The offer quantity and bid quantity stand at 1425 each. The stock has an open interest of 59,713,200.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Maruti Suzuki India
|12606.2
|-6.9
|-0.05
|12724.95
|8150.0
|380808.17
|Tata Motors
|1008.0
|15.0
|1.51
|1065.6
|400.4
|386048.6
|Tata Motors DVR
|669.1
|11.1
|1.69
|712.9
|202.05
|256255.08
|Ashok Leyland
|174.3
|3.15
|1.84
|191.45
|133.1
|51176.7
|Jupiter Wagons
|377.75
|4.35
|1.16
|433.95
|85.37
|14635.83
Tata Motors stock is currently priced at ₹1007.45, with a net change of 14.45 and a percent change of 1.46%.
Tata Motors stock reached a low of ₹999 and a high of ₹1009.75 on the current day.
Top active call options for Tata Motors at 01 Apr 12:02 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1100.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹33.05 (+7.48%) & ₹5.85 (-2.5%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Motors at 01 Apr 12:02 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹980.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹23.85 (-18.6%) & ₹15.45 (-22.17%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|9
|13
|Buy
|13
|13
|15
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors stock is currently priced at ₹1005.95, with a net change of 12.95 and a percent change of 1.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, showing positive movement in the market.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Maruti Suzuki India
|12601.0
|-12.1
|-0.1
|12724.95
|8150.0
|380651.08
|Tata Motors
|1007.65
|14.65
|1.48
|1065.6
|400.4
|385914.56
|Tata Motors DVR
|666.3
|8.3
|1.26
|712.9
|202.05
|255182.72
|Ashok Leyland
|174.5
|3.35
|1.96
|191.45
|133.1
|51235.42
|Jupiter Wagons
|378.3
|4.9
|1.31
|433.95
|85.37
|14657.14
Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 1004.75 with a bid price of 1008.7 and an offer price of 1009.05. The stock has an offer quantity of 1425 and a bid quantity of 1425. The open interest for Tata Motors is at 59,368,350.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Tata Motors stock's low price for the day was ₹999, while the high price reached was ₹1008.65.
The current price of Tata Motors stock is ₹1005.45, representing a 1.25% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in price is ₹12.45.
Top active call options for Tata Motors at 01 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1020.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹34.2 (+11.22%) & ₹24.9 (+9.69%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Motors at 01 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹960.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹23.45 (-19.97%) & ₹9.35 (-26.95%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Maruti Suzuki India
|12600.05
|-13.05
|-0.1
|12724.95
|8150.0
|380622.39
|Tata Motors
|1005.25
|12.25
|1.23
|1065.6
|400.4
|384995.39
|Tata Motors DVR
|665.0
|7.0
|1.06
|712.9
|202.05
|254684.84
|Ashok Leyland
|173.55
|2.4
|1.4
|191.45
|133.1
|50956.49
|Jupiter Wagons
|378.3
|4.9
|1.31
|433.95
|85.37
|14657.14
Tata Motors stock is currently priced at ₹1005.55, with a percent change of 1.26 and a net change of 12.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Tata Motors stock reached a low of ₹999 and a high of ₹1008.65 on the current trading day.
Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 1005.5 with a bid price of 1009.6 and an offer price of 1010.0. The stock has an offer quantity of 1425 and a bid quantity of 24225. The open interest for Tata Motors is at 59030625.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Tata Motors stock is currently priced at ₹1005, reflecting a 1.21% increase with a net change of 12 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.57%
|3 Months
|29.47%
|6 Months
|61.67%
|YTD
|27.29%
|1 Year
|142.62%
The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is ₹993, with a percent change of 1.45 and a net change of 14.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, Tata Motors BSE had a volume of 713,326 shares traded with a closing price of ₹978.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!