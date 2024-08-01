Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors opened at ₹1168.8 and closed at ₹1162.25 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹1168.8 and a low of ₹1145.8. The market capitalization was ₹443,247.56 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹1179.05 and the 52-week low was at ₹591.67. The BSE volume for the day was 831,593 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1100.0, 4.87% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹712.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1294.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Buy
|16
|15
|15
|13
|Hold
|5
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 831 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1168.8 & ₹1145.8 yesterday to end at ₹1156.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend