Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2024, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 1162.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1156.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors opened at 1168.8 and closed at 1162.25 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 1168.8 and a low of 1145.8. The market capitalization was 443,247.56 crore. The 52-week high was at 1179.05 and the 52-week low was at 591.67. The BSE volume for the day was 831,593 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1100.0, 4.87% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 712.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1294.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5557
    Buy16151513
    Hold5665
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
01 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13017 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 831 k.

01 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹1162.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1168.8 & 1145.8 yesterday to end at 1156.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

