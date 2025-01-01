Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹733.65 and closed slightly higher at ₹733.75. The stock experienced a high of ₹743.25 and a low of ₹732.80 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹270,065.7 crore, Tata Motors has a 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹718. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 638,062 shares.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|745.73
|Support 1
|735.28
|Resistance 2
|749.72
|Support 2
|728.82
|Resistance 3
|756.18
|Support 3
|724.83
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹927.0, 25.15% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹767.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|11
|10
|11
|14
|Hold
|8
|9
|9
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 638 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹743.25 & ₹732.8 yesterday to end at ₹740.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend