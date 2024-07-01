Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Tata Motors opened at ₹975, reached a high of ₹998.6, and closed at ₹972. The low for the day was ₹972.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹379453.97 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹1065.6 and the low was at ₹557.75. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 1337488 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1001.1
|Support 1
|974.6
|Resistance 2
|1013.1
|Support 2
|960.1
|Resistance 3
|1027.6
|Support 3
|948.1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1100.0, 11.1% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹650.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Buy
|15
|13
|12
|13
|Hold
|6
|7
|7
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 74.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1337 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹998.6 & ₹972.1 yesterday to end at ₹972. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend