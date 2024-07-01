Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 01 Jul 2024, by 1.86 %. The stock closed at 972 per share. The stock is currently trading at 990.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Tata Motors opened at 975, reached a high of 998.6, and closed at 972. The low for the day was 972.1. The market capitalization stood at 379453.97 crore. The 52-week high was at 1065.6 and the low was at 557.75. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 1337488 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11001.1Support 1974.6
Resistance 21013.1Support 2960.1
Resistance 31027.6Support 3948.1
01 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1100.0, 11.1% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 650.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5557
    Buy15131213
    Hold6775
    Sell3343
    Strong Sell1111
01 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13934 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 74.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1337 k.

01 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹972 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 998.6 & 972.1 yesterday to end at 972. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

