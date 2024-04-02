Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Gains in Trading Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹1000 and closed at ₹993 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1009.75, while the low was ₹987.1. The market capitalization stood at 380196.66 crores. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹1065.6 and the low at ₹400.4. The BSE volume for the day was 791404 shares.
Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Maruti Suzuki India
|12551.35
|-18.95
|-0.15
|12724.95
|8150.0
|379151.26
|Tata Motors
|1004.3
|12.2
|1.23
|1065.6
|400.4
|384631.56
|Tata Motors DVR
|664.95
|6.2
|0.94
|712.9
|202.05
|254665.69
|Ashok Leyland
|176.55
|1.9
|1.09
|191.45
|133.1
|51837.33
|Jupiter Wagons
|386.65
|4.9
|1.28
|433.95
|85.37
|14980.65
Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Motors stock reached a high of ₹1008 and a low of ₹993.25 on the current trading day.
Tata Motors Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Tata Motors Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 419.50, and the 52-week high price was 1065.60. This shows a significant price range over the past year, indicating volatility in the stock's value.
Tata Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Tata Motors share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|980.45
|10 Days
|968.67
|20 Days
|982.81
|50 Days
|925.79
|100 Days
|823.50
|300 Days
|717.57
Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.83%
|3 Months
|22.55%
|6 Months
|57.45%
|YTD
|27.22%
|1 Year
|135.8%
Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹993 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Tata Motors on the BSE, the volume was 791,404 shares and the closing price was ₹993.
