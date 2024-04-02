Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
24 min read . 06:15 PM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 02 Apr 2024, by 1.2 %. The stock closed at 992.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1004 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors' stock opened at 1000 and closed at 993 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1009.75, while the low was 987.1. The market capitalization stood at 380196.66 crores. The 52-week high was recorded at 1065.6 and the low at 400.4. The BSE volume for the day was 791404 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Apr 2024, 06:15 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India12551.35-18.95-0.1512724.958150.0379151.26
Tata Motors1004.312.21.231065.6400.4384631.56
Tata Motors DVR664.956.20.94712.9202.05254665.69
Ashok Leyland176.551.91.09191.45133.151837.33
Jupiter Wagons386.654.91.28433.9585.3714980.65
02 Apr 2024, 05:30 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock reached a high of 1008 and a low of 993.25 on the current trading day.

02 Apr 2024, 03:21 PM IST Tata Motors April futures opened at 1002.85 as against previous close of 999.25

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 1004.45. The bid price is 1012.0 with a bid quantity of 8550, while the offer price is 1012.2 with an offer quantity of 11400. The open interest for Tata Motors is 61159575. Investors are closely watching the market dynamics to make informed trading decisions.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Apr 2024, 03:15 PM IST Tata Motors Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Tata Motors Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 419.50, and the 52-week high price was 1065.60. This shows a significant price range over the past year, indicating volatility in the stock's value.

02 Apr 2024, 03:00 PM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹1004, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹992.1

Tata Motors stock is currently trading at 1004, with a 1.2% increase in price and a net change of 11.9 points.

02 Apr 2024, 02:41 PM IST Top active options for Tata Motors

Top active call options for Tata Motors at 02 Apr 14:41 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1100.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 32.2 (+16.04%) & 5.0 (+12.36%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Motors at 02 Apr 14:41 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 980.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 21.8 (-21.86%) & 13.95 (-24.18%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

02 Apr 2024, 02:31 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India12533.65-36.65-0.2912724.958150.0378616.57
Tata Motors1003.010.91.11065.6400.4384133.68
Tata Motors DVR664.655.90.9712.9202.05254550.8
Ashok Leyland176.351.70.97191.45133.151778.6
Jupiter Wagons386.254.51.18433.9585.3714965.16
02 Apr 2024, 02:23 PM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹1003.05, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹992.1

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 1003.05, with a net change of 10.95 and a percent change of 1.1%. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 02:10 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Motors stock reached a high of 1008 and a low of 993.25 during the current trading day.

02 Apr 2024, 02:00 PM IST Tata Motors April futures opened at 1002.85 as against previous close of 999.25

Tata Motors' spot price is at 1004.5 with a bid price of 1010.5 and an offer price of 1010.9. The stock has an offer quantity of 1425 and a bid quantity of 12825. The open interest stands at 61269300. Investors are closely watching the stock for potential trading opportunities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Apr 2024, 01:42 PM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹1004.75, up 1.28% from yesterday's ₹992.1

Tata Motors stock is currently priced at 1004.75, with a percent change of 1.28% and a net change of 12.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 01:42 PM IST Tata Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 Apr 2024, 01:32 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days980.45
10 Days968.67
20 Days982.81
50 Days925.79
100 Days823.50
300 Days717.57
02 Apr 2024, 01:20 PM IST Top active options for Tata Motors

Top active call options for Tata Motors at 02 Apr 13:20 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1020.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 33.8 (+21.8%) & 23.85 (+22.31%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Motors at 02 Apr 13:20 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 980.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 21.1 (-24.37%) & 13.65 (-25.82%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

02 Apr 2024, 01:11 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock reached a high of 1008 and a low of 993.25 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 01:02 PM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹1005.9, up 1.39% from yesterday's ₹992.1

Tata Motors stock is currently priced at 1005.9, with a percent change of 1.39 and a net change of 13.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, showing positive movement in the market.

02 Apr 2024, 12:52 PM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

02 Apr 2024, 12:43 PM IST Tata Motors April futures opened at 1002.85 as against previous close of 999.25

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 1005.1, with a bid price of 1011.0 and an offer price of 1011.4. The bid quantity stands at 22800, while the offer quantity is 5700. The open interest for Tata Motors is at 61235100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Apr 2024, 12:30 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India12520.0-50.3-0.412724.958150.0378204.24
Tata Motors1004.912.81.291065.6400.4384861.35
Tata Motors DVR665.56.751.02712.9202.05254876.33
Ashok Leyland176.852.21.26191.45133.151925.41
Jupiter Wagons383.251.50.39433.9585.3714848.92
02 Apr 2024, 12:22 PM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹1005.75, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹992.1

The Tata Motors stock is currently priced at 1005.75 with a 1.38% increase, resulting in a net change of 13.65 points.

02 Apr 2024, 12:13 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock's price fluctuated between a low of 993.25 and a high of 1008 on the current trading day.

02 Apr 2024, 12:01 PM IST Top active options for Tata Motors

Top active call options for Tata Motors at 02 Apr 12:01 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1020.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 33.0 (+18.92%) & 23.4 (+20.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Motors at 02 Apr 12:01 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 980.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 21.95 (-21.33%) & 14.0 (-23.91%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

02 Apr 2024, 11:42 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹1005.85, up 1.39% from yesterday's ₹992.1

Tata Motors stock is currently priced at 1005.85, which represents a 1.39% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 13.75.

02 Apr 2024, 11:31 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India12522.8-47.5-0.3812724.958150.0378288.82
Tata Motors1002.7510.651.071065.6400.4384037.93
Tata Motors DVR664.756.00.91712.9202.05254589.09
Ashok Leyland176.351.70.97191.45133.151778.6
Jupiter Wagons386.14.351.14433.9585.3714959.34
02 Apr 2024, 11:23 AM IST Tata Motors April futures opened at 1002.85 as against previous close of 999.25

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 1001.2 with a bid price of 1006.3 and an offer price of 1006.6. The stock has a bid quantity of 5700 and an offer quantity of 1425. The open interest stands at 61427475.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Apr 2024, 11:11 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock had a low price of 993.25 and a high price of 1003.35 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 11:01 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹999.4, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹992.1

Tata Motors stock is currently priced at 999.4, with a 0.74% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 7.3.

02 Apr 2024, 10:42 AM IST Top active options for Tata Motors

Top active call options for Tata Motors at 02 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1020.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 30.2 (+8.83%) & 21.2 (+8.72%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Motors at 02 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 980.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 24.3 (-12.9%) & 15.9 (-13.59%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

02 Apr 2024, 10:30 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India12580.059.750.0812724.958150.0380018.23
Tata Motors999.657.550.761065.6400.4382850.68
Tata Motors DVR662.23.450.52712.9202.05253612.48
Ashok Leyland174.80.150.09191.45133.151323.5
Jupiter Wagons387.655.91.55433.9585.3715019.4
02 Apr 2024, 10:21 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹999.55, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹992.1

Tata Motors stock is currently priced at 999.55, with a percent change of 0.75 and a net change of 7.45.

02 Apr 2024, 10:11 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock reached a low price of 993.25 and a high price of 1001.10 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 10:01 AM IST Tata Motors April futures opened at 1002.85 as against previous close of 999.25

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 996. The bid and offer prices are 1002.35 and 1002.6 respectively, with bid quantity at 2850 and offer quantity at 1425. The open interest stands at 61,431,750. Investors are closely watching the stock for potential trading opportunities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹999.3, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹992.1

Tata Motors stock is currently priced at 999.3, which represents a 0.73% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 7.2 points.

02 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.83%
3 Months22.55%
6 Months57.45%
YTD27.22%
1 Year135.8%
02 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹993 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Motors on the BSE, the volume was 791,404 shares and the closing price was 993.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!