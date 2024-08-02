Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹1166.85 and closed at ₹1156.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1176.3, and the low was ₹1136.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹438,743.59 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1179.05 and ₹591.67 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 668,979 shares.
Tata Motors CNG cars speed ahead, EVs shift to slow lane
Tata Motors Q1 Results: The leading auto major's revenue from operations rose six per cent to ₹1.08 lakh crore in the June quarter
https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/tata-motors-q1-results-net-profit-rises-74-to-rs-5-566-crore-ebitda-up-19-yoy-jlr-revenue-at-7-3-billion-11722509466078.html
Tata Motors board approves demerger into two listed companies, scheme to conclude within 15 months
Tata Motors said the demerger scheme of its commercial vehicle arm will lead to the creation of two separate listed entities.
https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/tata-motors-board-approves-demerger-into-two-listed-companies-scheme-to-conclude-in-15-months-11722516330285.html
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1167.65
|Support 1
|1127.9
|Resistance 2
|1191.85
|Support 2
|1112.35
|Resistance 3
|1207.4
|Support 3
|1088.15
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1100.0, 3.9% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹712.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1294.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|16
|16
|15
|14
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13387 k
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 668 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹1156.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1176.3 & ₹1136.55 yesterday to end at ₹1144.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend