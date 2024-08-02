Explore
Thu Aug 01 2024 15:59:12
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.05 -1.39%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 361.25 3.63%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 423.35 1.75%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,640.40 1.44%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,144.60 -1.02%
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

2 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2024, 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2024, by -1.02 %. The stock closed at 1156.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1144.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' stock opened at 1166.85 and closed at 1156.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1176.3, and the low was 1136.55. The market capitalization stood at 438,743.59 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1179.05 and 591.67 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 668,979 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2024, 09:01:34 AM IST

Top News of the Day: Tata Motors & Zomato Q1, Nifty at 25,000, Himachal cloud burst, more

August 1 was anything but uneventful. We have listed some major news events that happened today, check them out.

https://www.livemint.com/news/top-news-of-the-day-tata-motors-zomato-q1-hamas-military-chief-eliminated-himachal-cloud-burst-more-11722520220701.html

02 Aug 2024, 09:01:33 AM IST

Tata Motors CNG cars speed ahead, EVs shift to slow lane

Tata Motors Q1 Results: The leading auto major's revenue from operations rose six per cent to 1.08 lakh crore in the June quarter

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/tata-motors-q1-results-net-profit-rises-74-to-rs-5-566-crore-ebitda-up-19-yoy-jlr-revenue-at-7-3-billion-11722509466078.html

02 Aug 2024, 09:01:33 AM IST

Tata Motors board approves demerger into two listed companies, scheme to conclude within 15 months

Tata Motors said the demerger scheme of its commercial vehicle arm will lead to the creation of two separate listed entities.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/tata-motors-board-approves-demerger-into-two-listed-companies-scheme-to-conclude-in-15-months-11722516330285.html

02 Aug 2024, 08:48:49 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11167.65Support 11127.9
Resistance 21191.85Support 21112.35
Resistance 31207.4Support 31088.15
02 Aug 2024, 08:30:03 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1100.0, 3.9% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 712.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1294.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5556
    Buy16161514
    Hold5564
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell1111
02 Aug 2024, 08:17:43 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13387 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 668 k.

02 Aug 2024, 08:00:19 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹1156.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1176.3 & 1136.55 yesterday to end at 1144.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

