Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹1166.85 and closed at ₹1156.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1176.3, and the low was ₹1136.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹438,743.59 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1179.05 and ₹591.67 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 668,979 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
August 1 was anything but uneventful. We have listed some major news events that happened today, check them out.
https://www.livemint.com/news/top-news-of-the-day-tata-motors-zomato-q1-hamas-military-chief-eliminated-himachal-cloud-burst-more-11722520220701.html
Tata Motors Q1 Results: The leading auto major's revenue from operations rose six per cent to ₹1.08 lakh crore in the June quarter
https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/tata-motors-q1-results-net-profit-rises-74-to-rs-5-566-crore-ebitda-up-19-yoy-jlr-revenue-at-7-3-billion-11722509466078.html
Tata Motors said the demerger scheme of its commercial vehicle arm will lead to the creation of two separate listed entities.
https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/tata-motors-board-approves-demerger-into-two-listed-companies-scheme-to-conclude-in-15-months-11722516330285.html
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1167.65
|Support 1
|1127.9
|Resistance 2
|1191.85
|Support 2
|1112.35
|Resistance 3
|1207.4
|Support 3
|1088.15
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1100.0, 3.9% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹712.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1294.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|16
|16
|15
|14
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 668 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1176.3 & ₹1136.55 yesterday to end at ₹1144.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend