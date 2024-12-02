Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹780.4 and closed slightly lower at ₹779.85. The stock reached a high of ₹789.2 and a low of ₹777 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹289,491.6 crore, Tata Motors has a 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹672.23. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 904,317 shares for the day.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|792.6
|Support 1
|780.4
|Resistance 2
|797.0
|Support 2
|772.6
|Resistance 3
|804.8
|Support 3
|768.2
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹930.0, 18.19% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹767.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|7
|6
|5
|Buy
|11
|11
|12
|14
|Hold
|9
|9
|8
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 904 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹789.2 & ₹777 yesterday to end at ₹786.85. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.