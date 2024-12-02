Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 02 Dec 2024, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 779.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 786.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 780.4 and closed slightly lower at 779.85. The stock reached a high of 789.2 and a low of 777 during the session. With a market capitalization of 289,491.6 crore, Tata Motors has a 52-week high of 1,179.05 and a low of 672.23. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 904,317 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Dec 2024, 08:51 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1792.6Support 1780.4
Resistance 2797.0Support 2772.6
Resistance 3804.8Support 3768.2
02 Dec 2024, 08:36 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 930.0, 18.19% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 767.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6765
    Buy11111214
    Hold9987
    Sell3322
    Strong Sell1122
02 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14376 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 904 k.

02 Dec 2024, 08:06 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹779.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 789.2 & 777 yesterday to end at 786.85. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.