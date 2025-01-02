Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹741.6 and closed slightly lower at ₹740.7. The stock reached a high of ₹750.9 and a low of ₹736.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹272,458.5 crore, Tata Motors has a 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹718. The trading volume on the BSE was 518,908 shares.
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors' stock price has increased by 1.31%, currently trading at ₹759.10. However, over the past year, the shares have experienced a decline of 4.19%, also settling at ₹759.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.20%, reaching 23,742.90 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.79%
|3 Months
|-16.68%
|6 Months
|-23.21%
|YTD
|1.23%
|1 Year
|-4.19%
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|755.15
|Support 1
|740.5
|Resistance 2
|760.35
|Support 2
|731.05
|Resistance 3
|769.8
|Support 3
|725.85
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹927.0, 23.72% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹767.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|11
|10
|11
|14
|Hold
|8
|9
|9
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 518 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹750.9 & ₹736.25 yesterday to end at ₹749.25. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.