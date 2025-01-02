Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2025, by 1.15 %. The stock closed at 740.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 749.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 741.6 and closed slightly lower at 740.7. The stock reached a high of 750.9 and a low of 736.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of 272,458.5 crore, Tata Motors has a 52-week high of 1,179.05 and a low of 718. The trading volume on the BSE was 518,908 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2025, 09:15 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors' stock price has increased by 1.31%, currently trading at 759.10. However, over the past year, the shares have experienced a decline of 4.19%, also settling at 759.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.20%, reaching 23,742.90 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.79%
3 Months-16.68%
6 Months-23.21%
YTD1.23%
1 Year-4.19%
02 Jan 2025, 09:01 AM IST Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, HDFC Life Insurance, NMDC, RailTel Corporation, and more

02 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1755.15Support 1740.5
Resistance 2760.35Support 2731.05
Resistance 3769.8Support 3725.85
02 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 927.0, 23.72% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 767.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy11101114
    Hold8997
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell1112
02 Jan 2025, 08:21 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13751 k

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 518 k.

02 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹740.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 750.9 & 736.25 yesterday to end at 749.25. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.