Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors opened at ₹990, had a high of ₹1005 and a low of ₹985.2, before closing at ₹990.1. The market capitalization stood at 383880.48 cr. The 52-week high was ₹1065.6 and the low was ₹557.75. The BSE volume for the day was 1339775 shares traded.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Motors has decreased by -0.38% and is currently trading at ₹997.85. Over the past year, Tata Motors' shares have increased by 68.78% to ₹997.85. In comparison, the Nifty has risen by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.59%
|3 Months
|-5.66%
|6 Months
|27.14%
|YTD
|28.87%
|1 Year
|68.78%
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1008.8
|Support 1
|989.0
|Resistance 2
|1016.8
|Support 2
|977.2
|Resistance 3
|1028.6
|Support 3
|969.2
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1100.0, 9.82% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹650.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Buy
|15
|13
|12
|13
|Hold
|6
|7
|7
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1339 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1005 & ₹985.2 yesterday to end at ₹990.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend