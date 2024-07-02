Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 02 Jul 2024, by 1.17 %. The stock closed at 990.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1001.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors opened at 990, had a high of 1005 and a low of 985.2, before closing at 990.1. The market capitalization stood at 383880.48 cr. The 52-week high was 1065.6 and the low was 557.75. The BSE volume for the day was 1339775 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jul 2024, 09:16 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Motors has decreased by -0.38% and is currently trading at 997.85. Over the past year, Tata Motors' shares have increased by 68.78% to 997.85. In comparison, the Nifty has risen by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.59%
3 Months-5.66%
6 Months27.14%
YTD28.87%
1 Year68.78%
02 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11008.8Support 1989.0
Resistance 21016.8Support 2977.2
Resistance 31028.6Support 3969.2
02 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1100.0, 9.82% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 650.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5557
    Buy15131213
    Hold6775
    Sell3343
    Strong Sell1111
02 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13932 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1339 k.

02 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹990.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1005 & 985.2 yesterday to end at 990.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

