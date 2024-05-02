Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors closed today at ₹1027.95, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹1007.85

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors opened at ₹1005, closed at ₹1000.45, with a high of ₹1019.55 and a low of ₹999. The market capitalization stood at ₹386807.28 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1065.6, while the 52-week low was ₹474.6. The BSE volume for the day was 282403 shares.
Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Motors stock reached a low of ₹1012 and a high of ₹1029.95 on the current trading day.
Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors closed today at ₹1027.95, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹1007.85
Tata Motors share price closed the day at ₹1027.95 - a 1.99% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1035.17 , 1041.53 , 1053.12. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1017.22 , 1005.63 , 999.27.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Tata Motors Live Updates
Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹1028.75, up 2.07% from yesterday's ₹1007.85
The current market price of Tata Motors has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1019.6 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1029.85. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1029.85 then there can be further positive price movement.
Tata Motors share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|987.33
|10 Days
|993.07
|20 Days
|996.71
|50 Days
|973.83
|100 Days
|879.61
|300 Days
|756.84
Tata Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Tata Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 2.69% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹580.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1265.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|7
|7
|13
|Buy
|14
|13
|13
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹1025.8, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹1007.85
The current market price of Tata Motors has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1019.6 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1029.85. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1029.85 then there can be further positive price movement.
Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Motors stock's low for the day was ₹1012 and the high was ₹1029.95.
Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹1027.75, up 1.97% from yesterday's ₹1007.85
The current market price of Tata Motors has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1019.6 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1029.85. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1029.85 then there can be further positive price movement.
Tata Motors share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Motors reached a high of 0.0 and a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 1022.93 and 1026.37, suggesting a strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹1025.75, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹1007.85
The current market price of Tata Motors has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1019.6 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1029.85. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1029.85 then there can be further positive price movement.
Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Tata Motors' stock price rose by 1.83% to reach ₹1026.3, outperforming its peers. While Maruti Suzuki India and Force Motors saw declines, Tata Motors DVR and Jupiter Wagons experienced growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw slight increases of 0.32% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Maruti Suzuki India
|12786.55
|-19.9
|-0.16
|13066.85
|8605.3
|402012.42
|Tata Motors
|1026.3
|18.45
|1.83
|1065.6
|474.6
|393057.22
|Tata Motors DVR
|693.25
|11.35
|1.66
|712.9
|241.75
|265504.16
|Jupiter Wagons
|412.0
|3.5
|0.86
|442.15
|103.5
|15962.83
|Force Motors
|9429.35
|-89.0
|-0.94
|10272.65
|1298.0
|12424.36
Tata Motors share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -11.18% lower than yesterday
The volume of Tata Motors traded until 10 AM is 11.18% lower than yesterday, while the price is at ₹1026.75, a decrease of 1.88%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial to understand market trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further price declines.
Tata Motors share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Motors touched a high of 1021.15 & a low of 1012.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1022.93
|Support 1
|1014.28
|Resistance 2
|1026.37
|Support 2
|1009.07
|Resistance 3
|1031.58
|Support 3
|1005.63
Tata Motors Live Updates
Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Tata Motors' stock price rose by 1.07% to reach ₹1018.6, while its competitors are experiencing a mixed performance. While Maruti Suzuki India and Force Motors are declining, Tata Motors DVR and Jupiter Wagons are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.17% and 0.21% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Maruti Suzuki India
|12623.8
|-182.65
|-1.43
|13066.85
|8605.3
|396895.52
|Tata Motors
|1018.6
|10.75
|1.07
|1065.6
|474.6
|390108.24
|Tata Motors DVR
|689.15
|7.25
|1.06
|712.9
|241.75
|263933.92
|Jupiter Wagons
|413.5
|5.0
|1.22
|442.15
|103.5
|16020.95
|Force Motors
|9406.25
|-112.1
|-1.18
|10272.65
|1298.0
|12393.92
Tata Motors share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.32%; Futures open interest increased by 0.43%
An increase in futures price and open interest for Tata Motors indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹1014.7, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹1007.85
Tata Motors share price is at ₹1014.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹999.05 and ₹1019.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹999.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1019.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis
Tata Motors' stock has increased by 1.15% and is currently trading at ₹1019.40. Over the past year, Tata Motors' shares have risen by 107.84% to ₹1019.40. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.14%
|3 Months
|12.09%
|6 Months
|60.33%
|YTD
|29.23%
|1 Year
|107.84%
Tata Motors share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1019.6
|Support 1
|999.05
|Resistance 2
|1029.85
|Support 2
|988.75
|Resistance 3
|1040.15
|Support 3
|978.5
Tata Motors share price Today : Tata Motors volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8946 k
The trading volume yesterday was 4.28% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 282 k.
Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹1000.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1019.55 & ₹999 yesterday to end at ₹1000.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
