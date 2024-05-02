Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors closed today at 1027.95, up 1.99% from yesterday's 1007.85

LIVE UPDATES
26 min read . 05:34 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 02 May 2024, by 1.99 %. The stock closed at 1007.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1027.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors opened at 1005, closed at 1000.45, with a high of 1019.55 and a low of 999. The market capitalization stood at 386807.28 crore. The 52-week high was 1065.6, while the 52-week low was 474.6. The BSE volume for the day was 282403 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 May 2024, 05:34 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock reached a low of 1012 and a high of 1029.95 on the current trading day.

02 May 2024, 03:54 PM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors closed today at ₹1027.95, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹1007.85

Tata Motors share price closed the day at 1027.95 - a 1.99% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1035.17 , 1041.53 , 1053.12. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1017.22 , 1005.63 , 999.27.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

02 May 2024, 03:32 PM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

02 May 2024, 03:17 PM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹1028.75, up 2.07% from yesterday's ₹1007.85

The current market price of Tata Motors has surpassed the first resistance of 1019.6 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1029.85. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1029.85 then there can be further positive price movement.

02 May 2024, 03:00 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days987.33
10 Days993.07
20 Days996.71
50 Days973.83
100 Days879.61
300 Days756.84
02 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST Tata Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 02:35 PM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 02:11 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 2.69% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy67713
    Buy14131312
    Hold5553
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell1111
02 May 2024, 02:03 PM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹1025.8, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹1007.85

The current market price of Tata Motors has surpassed the first resistance of 1019.6 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1029.85. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1029.85 then there can be further positive price movement.

02 May 2024, 01:34 PM IST Tata Motors share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 01:03 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock's low for the day was 1012 and the high was 1029.95.

02 May 2024, 12:38 PM IST Tata Motors share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days987.33
10 Days993.07
20 Days996.71
50 Days973.83
100 Days879.61
300 Days756.84
02 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST Tata Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 12:17 PM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹1027.75, up 1.97% from yesterday's ₹1007.85

The current market price of Tata Motors has surpassed the first resistance of 1019.6 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1029.85. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1029.85 then there can be further positive price movement.

02 May 2024, 11:37 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors reached a high of 0.0 and a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 1022.93 and 1026.37, suggesting a strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 11:22 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹1025.75, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹1007.85

The current market price of Tata Motors has surpassed the first resistance of 1019.6 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1029.85. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1029.85 then there can be further positive price movement.

02 May 2024, 11:16 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Tata Motors' stock price rose by 1.83% to reach 1026.3, outperforming its peers. While Maruti Suzuki India and Force Motors saw declines, Tata Motors DVR and Jupiter Wagons experienced growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw slight increases of 0.32% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Maruti Suzuki India12786.55-19.9-0.1613066.858605.3402012.42
Tata Motors1026.318.451.831065.6474.6393057.22
Tata Motors DVR693.2511.351.66712.9241.75265504.16
Jupiter Wagons412.03.50.86442.15103.515962.83
Force Motors9429.35-89.0-0.9410272.651298.012424.36
02 May 2024, 11:16 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 2.56% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy67713
    Buy14131312
    Hold5553
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell1111
02 May 2024, 10:45 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -11.18% lower than yesterday

The volume of Tata Motors traded until 10 AM is 11.18% lower than yesterday, while the price is at 1026.75, a decrease of 1.88%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial to understand market trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further price declines.

02 May 2024, 10:33 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors touched a high of 1021.15 & a low of 1012.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11022.93Support 11014.28
Resistance 21026.37Support 21009.07
Resistance 31031.58Support 31005.63
02 May 2024, 10:12 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

02 May 2024, 09:57 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Tata Motors' stock price rose by 1.07% to reach 1018.6, while its competitors are experiencing a mixed performance. While Maruti Suzuki India and Force Motors are declining, Tata Motors DVR and Jupiter Wagons are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.17% and 0.21% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Maruti Suzuki India12623.8-182.65-1.4313066.858605.3396895.52
Tata Motors1018.610.751.071065.6474.6390108.24
Tata Motors DVR689.157.251.06712.9241.75263933.92
Jupiter Wagons413.55.01.22442.15103.516020.95
Force Motors9406.25-112.1-1.1810272.651298.012393.92
02 May 2024, 09:43 AM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.32%; Futures open interest increased by 0.43%

An increase in futures price and open interest for Tata Motors indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

02 May 2024, 09:39 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹1014.7, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹1007.85

Tata Motors share price is at 1014.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 999.05 and 1019.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 999.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1019.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Tata Motors' stock has increased by 1.15% and is currently trading at 1019.40. Over the past year, Tata Motors' shares have risen by 107.84% to 1019.40. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.14%
3 Months12.09%
6 Months60.33%
YTD29.23%
1 Year107.84%
02 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Tata Motors share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11019.6Support 1999.05
Resistance 21029.85Support 2988.75
Resistance 31040.15Support 3978.5
02 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 0.93% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy67713
    Buy14131312
    Hold5553
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell1111
02 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today : Tata Motors volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8946 k

The trading volume yesterday was 4.28% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 282 k.

02 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹1000.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1019.55 & 999 yesterday to end at 1000.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.