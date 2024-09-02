Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 02 Sep 2024, by -0.92 %. The stock closed at 1119.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1109.4 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 1114.05 and closed at 1119.65. The stock reached a high of 1115 and a low of 1097.5, with a market capitalization of 425250.87 crore. The 52-week range for the stock is between 597.26 and 1179.05. A total of 578,951 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1200.0, 8.17% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 825.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1340.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy14141612
    Hold7757
    Sell2224
    Strong Sell2221
02 Sep 2024, 08:17 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14299 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.46% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 578 k.

02 Sep 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹1119.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1115 & 1097.5 yesterday to end at 1109.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

