Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹1114.05 and closed at ₹1119.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1115 and a low of ₹1097.5, with a market capitalization of ₹425250.87 crore. The 52-week range for the stock is between ₹597.26 and ₹1179.05. A total of 578,951 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1200.0, 8.17% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹825.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1340.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|14
|14
|16
|12
|Hold
|7
|7
|5
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.46% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 578 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1115 & ₹1097.5 yesterday to end at ₹1109.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend