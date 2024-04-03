Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Dips in Trading Today

4 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2024, 10:30 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 03 Apr 2024, by -0.24 %. The stock closed at 1004.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1001.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price TodayPremium
Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors' stock on the last day had an open price of 999.7, a close price of 992.1, a high of 1008, and a low of 993.25. The market capitalization was recorded at 384,872.0 crore. The 52-week high was 1065.6, and the 52-week low was 400.4. The BSE volume for the day was 271,419 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Apr 2024, 10:30:35 AM IST

Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India12500.0-51.35-0.4112724.958380.0377600.08
Tata Motors1001.9-2.4-0.241065.6419.45383712.39
Tata Motors DVR662.0-2.95-0.44712.9209.55253535.89
Ashok Leyland173.75-2.8-1.59191.45134.4551015.21
Jupiter Wagons396.29.552.47433.9594.5315350.67
03 Apr 2024, 10:23:31 AM IST

Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹1001.85, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹1004.3

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 1001.85 with a percent change of -0.24 and a net change of -2.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 10:13:45 AM IST

Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock's low price for the day was 992.25 and the high price reached was 1005.25.

03 Apr 2024, 10:01:18 AM IST

Tata Motors April futures opened at 1007.0 as against previous close of 1012.35

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 1001.4. The bid price is 1006.75 with a bid quantity of 1425, while the offer price is 1007.05 with an offer quantity of 1425. The stock has a significant open interest of 61215150, indicating strong investor interest and potential price movement in the future.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Apr 2024, 09:50:02 AM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates

03 Apr 2024, 09:42:51 AM IST

Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹1003.55, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹1004.3

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 1003.55 with a percent change of -0.07 and a net change of -0.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 09:30:35 AM IST

Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.54%
3 Months24.59%
6 Months61.92%
YTD28.81%
1 Year136.81%
03 Apr 2024, 09:00:53 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹1004.3, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹992.1

Tata Motors stock is currently priced at 1004.3, with a net change of 12.2 and a percent change of 1.23. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 08:01:11 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹992.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a trading volume of 271,419 shares with a closing price of 992.1.

