Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Dips in Trading Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors' stock on the last day had an open price of ₹999.7, a close price of ₹992.1, a high of ₹1008, and a low of ₹993.25. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹384,872.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1065.6, and the 52-week low was ₹400.4. The BSE volume for the day was 271,419 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Maruti Suzuki India
|12500.0
|-51.35
|-0.41
|12724.95
|8380.0
|377600.08
|Tata Motors
|1001.9
|-2.4
|-0.24
|1065.6
|419.45
|383712.39
|Tata Motors DVR
|662.0
|-2.95
|-0.44
|712.9
|209.55
|253535.89
|Ashok Leyland
|173.75
|-2.8
|-1.59
|191.45
|134.45
|51015.21
|Jupiter Wagons
|396.2
|9.55
|2.47
|433.95
|94.53
|15350.67
The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is ₹1001.85 with a percent change of -0.24 and a net change of -2.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Tata Motors stock's low price for the day was ₹992.25 and the high price reached was ₹1005.25.
Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 1001.4. The bid price is 1006.75 with a bid quantity of 1425, while the offer price is 1007.05 with an offer quantity of 1425. The stock has a significant open interest of 61215150, indicating strong investor interest and potential price movement in the future.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is ₹1003.55 with a percent change of -0.07 and a net change of -0.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.54%
|3 Months
|24.59%
|6 Months
|61.92%
|YTD
|28.81%
|1 Year
|136.81%
Tata Motors stock is currently priced at ₹1004.3, with a net change of 12.2 and a percent change of 1.23. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Tata Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a trading volume of 271,419 shares with a closing price of ₹992.1.
