Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2024, 09:18 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 03 Dec 2024, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 786.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 789.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 787.35 and closed slightly lower at 786.85. The stock reached a high of 796.5 and a low of 785 during the session. Tata Motors has a market capitalization of 290,816.8 crore, with a 52-week high of 1,179.05 and a low of 672.23. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 819,147 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 09:18:53 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Motors has increased by 0.34%, currently trading at 792.60. Over the past year, Tata Motors' shares have risen by 12.34% to reach 792.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a 17.35% gain, reaching 24,276.05 during the same period. Please note that my training data goes up until October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.82%
3 Months-25.61%
6 Months-16.62%
YTD1.61%
1 Year12.34%
03 Dec 2024, 08:46:35 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1796.2Support 1784.7
Resistance 2802.1Support 2779.1
Resistance 3807.7Support 3773.2
03 Dec 2024, 08:34:18 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 930.0, 17.73% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 767.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6765
    Buy11111214
    Hold9987
    Sell3322
    Strong Sell1122
03 Dec 2024, 08:20:43 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14201 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 819 k.

03 Dec 2024, 08:03:55 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹786.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 796.5 & 785 yesterday to end at 789.95. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

