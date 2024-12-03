Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹787.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹786.85. The stock reached a high of ₹796.5 and a low of ₹785 during the session. Tata Motors has a market capitalization of ₹290,816.8 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹672.23. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 819,147 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Motors has increased by 0.34%, currently trading at ₹792.60. Over the past year, Tata Motors' shares have risen by 12.34% to reach ₹792.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a 17.35% gain, reaching 24,276.05 during the same period. Please note that my training data goes up until October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.82%
|3 Months
|-25.61%
|6 Months
|-16.62%
|YTD
|1.61%
|1 Year
|12.34%
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|796.2
|Support 1
|784.7
|Resistance 2
|802.1
|Support 2
|779.1
|Resistance 3
|807.7
|Support 3
|773.2
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹930.0, 17.73% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹767.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|7
|6
|5
|Buy
|11
|11
|12
|14
|Hold
|9
|9
|8
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 819 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹796.5 & ₹785 yesterday to end at ₹789.95. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.