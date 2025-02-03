Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 03 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 03 Feb 2025, by -1.71 %. The stock closed at 706.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 694 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 701.70 and closed at 706.10, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 701.70 and a low of 686.05 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 263,605.40 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 1,179.05 and a low of 684.25. BSE volume for the day was 554,564 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Feb 2025, 11:45 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 166.02% higher than yesterday

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Tata Motors has seen a trading volume that is 166.02% higher compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 690.95, reflecting a decrease of 2.15%. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price coupled with high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

03 Feb 2025, 11:33 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 693.35 and 686.05 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 686.05 and selling near hourly resistance 693.35 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1695.17Support 1688.72
Resistance 2698.28Support 2685.38
Resistance 3701.62Support 3682.27
03 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹706.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 701.70 & 686.05 yesterday to end at 694. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.