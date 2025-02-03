Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 03 Feb 2025

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹701.70 and closed at ₹706.10, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹701.70 and a low of ₹686.05 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹263,605.40 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹684.25. BSE volume for the day was 554,564 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Tata Motors has seen a trading volume that is 166.02% higher compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹690.95, reflecting a decrease of 2.15%. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price coupled with high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 693.35 and 686.05 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 686.05 and selling near hourly resistance 693.35 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|695.17
|Support 1
|688.72
|Resistance 2
|698.28
|Support 2
|685.38
|Resistance 3
|701.62
|Support 3
|682.27
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹701.70 & ₹686.05 yesterday to end at ₹694. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend