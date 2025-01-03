Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2025, by 2.1 %. The stock closed at 749.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 764.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 759.3 and closed lower at 749.25. The stock reached a high of 767 and a low of 749.5 during the day. With a market capitalization of 275,808.3 crore, Tata Motors has a 52-week high of 1,179.05 and a low of 718. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,101,004 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13930 k

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.69% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1101 k.

03 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹749.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 767 & 749.5 yesterday to end at 764.95. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

