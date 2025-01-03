Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹759.3 and closed lower at ₹749.25. The stock reached a high of ₹767 and a low of ₹749.5 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹275,808.3 crore, Tata Motors has a 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹718. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,101,004 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.69% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1101 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹767 & ₹749.5 yesterday to end at ₹764.95. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.