Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹1005.05 and closed at ₹1001.65. The high for the day was ₹1005.05 and the low was ₹979.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹375,947.25 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1065.6 and the 52-week low was ₹585. The BSE volume for the day was 757,122 shares.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 757 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1005.05 & ₹979.45 yesterday to end at ₹1001.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend