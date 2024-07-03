Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 03 Jul 2024, by -2.07 %. The stock closed at 1001.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 980.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 1005.05 and closed at 1001.65. The high for the day was 1005.05 and the low was 979.45. The market capitalization stood at 375,947.25 crore. The 52-week high was 1065.6 and the 52-week low was 585. The BSE volume for the day was 757,122 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13938 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 757 k.

03 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹1001.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1005.05 & 979.45 yesterday to end at 1001.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

