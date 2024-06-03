Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Rises as Trading Turns Positive

10 min read . Updated: 03 Jun 2024, 10:33 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 2.83 %. The stock closed at 922.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 948.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' stock opened at 930.9 and closed at 924.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 937.4 while the low was 920. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 353,680.53 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 1065.6 and 517 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,091,292 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:33:03 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors touched a high of 953.85 & a low of 942.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1951.4Support 1939.55
Resistance 2958.55Support 2934.85
Resistance 3963.25Support 3927.7
03 Jun 2024, 10:10:33 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates:

03 Jun 2024, 09:53:31 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Motors' stock price has increased by 2.47% to reach 945.65, following a positive trend among its industry peers. Companies like Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors DVR, Ashok Leyland, and Jupiter Wagons are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the Nifty and Sensex indices have risen by 2.74% and 2.53% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Maruti Suzuki India12500.5103.050.8313066.859225.0393018.93
Tata Motors945.6522.82.471065.6517.0362395.96
Tata Motors DVR634.5516.152.61712.9265.5243174.91
Ashok Leyland232.258.253.68230.7144.568196.2
Jupiter Wagons644.4542.257.02613.0125.126570.26
03 Jun 2024, 09:41:47 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.08%; Futures open interest decreased by -6.56%

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price alongside a decrease in open interest for Tata Motors indicates that the current positive trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.

03 Jun 2024, 09:32:29 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹948.95, up 2.83% from yesterday's ₹922.85

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Motors has surpassed the first resistance of 934.87 & second resistance of 944.83 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 952.27. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 952.27 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

03 Jun 2024, 09:19:11 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Motors has increased by 2.40% and is currently trading at 945.00. Over the past year, Tata Motors shares have surged by 72.46% to reach 945.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to 22530.70 within the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.91%
3 Months-5.84%
6 Months30.84%
YTD18.34%
1 Year72.46%
03 Jun 2024, 08:47:43 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1934.87Support 1917.47
Resistance 2944.83Support 2910.03
Resistance 3952.27Support 3900.07
03 Jun 2024, 08:30:05 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 8.36% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5568
    Buy12121414
    Hold7744
    Sell4442
    Strong Sell1111
03 Jun 2024, 08:18:15 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15746 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1091 k.

03 Jun 2024, 08:00:54 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹924.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 937.4 & 920 yesterday to end at 924.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

