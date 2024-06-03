Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Rises as Trading Turns Positive

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹930.9 and closed at ₹924.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹937.4 while the low was ₹920. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹353,680.53 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹1065.6 and ₹517 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,091,292 shares traded.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors touched a high of 953.85 & a low of 942.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|951.4
|Support 1
|939.55
|Resistance 2
|958.55
|Support 2
|934.85
|Resistance 3
|963.25
|Support 3
|927.7
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates:
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Motors' stock price has increased by 2.47% to reach ₹945.65, following a positive trend among its industry peers. Companies like Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors DVR, Ashok Leyland, and Jupiter Wagons are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the Nifty and Sensex indices have risen by 2.74% and 2.53% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Maruti Suzuki India
|12500.5
|103.05
|0.83
|13066.85
|9225.0
|393018.93
|Tata Motors
|945.65
|22.8
|2.47
|1065.6
|517.0
|362395.96
|Tata Motors DVR
|634.55
|16.15
|2.61
|712.9
|265.5
|243174.91
|Ashok Leyland
|232.25
|8.25
|3.68
|230.7
|144.5
|68196.2
|Jupiter Wagons
|644.45
|42.25
|7.02
|613.0
|125.1
|26570.26
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.08%; Futures open interest decreased by -6.56%
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price alongside a decrease in open interest for Tata Motors indicates that the current positive trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹948.95, up 2.83% from yesterday's ₹922.85
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Motors has surpassed the first resistance of ₹934.87 & second resistance of ₹944.83 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹952.27. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹952.27 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Motors has increased by 2.40% and is currently trading at ₹945.00. Over the past year, Tata Motors shares have surged by 72.46% to reach ₹945.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to 22530.70 within the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.91%
|3 Months
|-5.84%
|6 Months
|30.84%
|YTD
|18.34%
|1 Year
|72.46%
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|934.87
|Support 1
|917.47
|Resistance 2
|944.83
|Support 2
|910.03
|Resistance 3
|952.27
|Support 3
|900.07
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 8.36% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹580.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1265.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|8
|Buy
|12
|12
|14
|14
|Hold
|7
|7
|4
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15746 k
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1091 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹924.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹937.4 & ₹920 yesterday to end at ₹924.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.