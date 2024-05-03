Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors closed today at ₹1013.8, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹1027.95

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹1018.9, reached a high of ₹1029.95, and a low of ₹1012 before closing at ₹1007.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹393935.25 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1065.6 and a 52-week low of ₹474.6. The BSE volume for the day was 360973 shares.
Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Tata Motors' stock price dropped by 1.38% to reach ₹1013.8, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors DVR, and Jupiter Wagons are all declining today, whereas Ashok Leyland is seeing an increase in its stock price. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.76% and 0.98%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Maruti Suzuki India
|12491.15
|-302.6
|-2.37
|13066.85
|8605.3
|392724.97
|Tata Motors
|1013.8
|-14.15
|-1.38
|1065.6
|474.6
|388269.91
|Tata Motors DVR
|684.15
|-8.55
|-1.23
|712.9
|241.75
|262019.0
|Ashok Leyland
|202.25
|0.9
|0.45
|201.95
|142.1
|59383.17
|Jupiter Wagons
|406.35
|-5.25
|-1.28
|442.15
|103.5
|15743.93
Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Motors stock reached a low of ₹996 and a high of ₹1040 on the current day.
Tata Motors share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -1.72%; Futures open interest increased by 1.7%
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Tata Motors indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors closed today at ₹1013.8, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹1027.95
Tata Motors share price closed the day at ₹1013.8 - a 1.38% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1037.83 , 1060.92 , 1081.83. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 993.83 , 972.92 , 949.83.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Tata Motors share price Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is 324.83% higher than yesterday
Until 3 PM, Tata Motors traded volume was 324.83% higher than the previous day, with the price at ₹1013.8, showing a decrease of -1.38%. The volume of trade, in conjunction with the price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Tata Motors Live Updates
Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹1012, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹1027.95
The current market price of Tata Motors has broken the first support of ₹1017.22 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1005.63. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1005.63 then there can be further negative price movement.
Tata Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Tata Motors share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|987.33
|10 Days
|993.07
|20 Days
|996.71
|50 Days
|973.83
|100 Days
|879.61
|300 Days
|757.63
Tata Motors share price Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is 1009.30% higher than yesterday
The volume of Tata Motors traded by 2 PM is up by 1009.30% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹1011.5, showing a decrease of -1.6%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Tata Motors share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between levels of 1018.72 and 1007.17 in the last hour. Traders may consider adopting rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 1007.17 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1018.72.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1017.73
|Support 1
|1000.43
|Resistance 2
|1024.17
|Support 2
|989.57
|Resistance 3
|1035.03
|Support 3
|983.13
Tata Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 0.79% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹580.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1265.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|7
|7
|13
|Buy
|14
|13
|13
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹1006.35, down -2.1% from yesterday's ₹1027.95
The current market price of Tata Motors has broken the first support of ₹1017.22 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1005.63. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1005.63 then there can be further negative price movement.
Tata Motors share price Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is 666.99% higher than yesterday
The volume of Tata Motors traded by 1 PM has increased by 666.99% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹999.4, showing a decrease of -2.78%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by higher volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Tata Motors share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Motors reached a high of 1019.4 and a low of 1007.85 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances of 1011.33 and 1007.87, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders may consider closing current long positions, while new investors can assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1018.72
|Support 1
|1007.17
|Resistance 2
|1024.83
|Support 2
|1001.73
|Resistance 3
|1030.27
|Support 3
|995.62
Tata Motors share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -1.83%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.4%
A decrease in futures price and open interest for Tata Motors indicates a potential shift in the current trend, possibly signaling a bottom or a reversal in the near future.
Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Motors stock's today reached a high of ₹1040 and a low of ₹1008.15.
Tata Motors share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 198.70% higher than yesterday
Tata Motors saw a 198.70% increase in trading volume by 12 AM compared to the previous day, while the stock price stood at ₹1018.55, showing a decrease of -0.91%. Analyzing both volume and price is essential for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Tata Motors share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between levels of 1027.2 and 1015.5 in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1015.5 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1027.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1019.48
|Support 1
|1011.33
|Resistance 2
|1024.17
|Support 2
|1007.87
|Resistance 3
|1027.63
|Support 3
|1003.18
Tata Motors share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|987.33
|10 Days
|993.07
|20 Days
|996.71
|50 Days
|973.83
|100 Days
|879.61
|300 Days
|757.63
Tata Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹1015.45, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹1027.95
The current market price of Tata Motors has broken the first support of ₹1017.22 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1005.63. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1005.63 then there can be further negative price movement.
Tata Motors share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is 55.51% higher than yesterday
By 11 AM, Tata Motors had traded 55.51% more volume than the previous day, with the stock price at ₹1013.5, showing a decrease of -1.41%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price decreases.
Tata Motors share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Motors reached a high of 1029.8 and a low of 1018.1 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 1023.0 and 1018.35, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while new investors could assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1027.2
|Support 1
|1015.5
|Resistance 2
|1034.35
|Support 2
|1010.95
|Resistance 3
|1038.9
|Support 3
|1003.8
Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹1020.4, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹1027.95
Tata Motors share price is at ₹1020.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1017.22 and ₹1035.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1017.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1035.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Tata Motors' stock price dropped by 0.34% to reach ₹1024.45, while its competitors are experiencing a mix of trends. Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors DVR, and Jupiter Wagons are declining, but Ashok Leyland is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.27% and 0.37% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Maruti Suzuki India
|12680.4
|-113.35
|-0.89
|13066.85
|8605.3
|398675.03
|Tata Motors
|1024.45
|-3.5
|-0.34
|1065.6
|474.6
|392348.7
|Tata Motors DVR
|691.75
|-0.95
|-0.14
|712.9
|241.75
|264929.68
|Ashok Leyland
|201.7
|0.35
|0.17
|201.95
|142.1
|59221.69
|Jupiter Wagons
|407.35
|-4.25
|-1.03
|442.15
|103.5
|15782.67
Tata Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 2.42% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹580.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1265.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|7
|7
|13
|Buy
|14
|13
|13
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 45.67% higher than yesterday
The volume of Tata Motors traded by 10 AM is 45.67% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹1025, showing an increase of -0.29%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Tata Motors share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Motors touched a high of 1036.3 & a low of 1025.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1034.3
|Support 1
|1023.0
|Resistance 2
|1040.95
|Support 2
|1018.35
|Resistance 3
|1045.6
|Support 3
|1011.7
Tata Motors Live Updates
Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Tata Motors' stock price rose by 0.71% to reach ₹1035.25, outperforming its peers. While Maruti Suzuki India and Jupiter Wagons saw a decline, Tata Motors DVR and Ashok Leyland experienced an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, both saw a slight increase of 0.5% and 0.48% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Maruti Suzuki India
|12757.35
|-36.4
|-0.28
|13066.85
|8605.3
|401094.36
|Tata Motors
|1035.25
|7.3
|0.71
|1065.6
|474.6
|396484.93
|Tata Motors DVR
|698.25
|5.55
|0.8
|712.9
|241.75
|267419.08
|Ashok Leyland
|202.65
|1.3
|0.65
|201.95
|142.1
|59500.62
|Jupiter Wagons
|410.05
|-1.55
|-0.38
|442.15
|103.5
|15887.28
Tata Motors share price update : Futures trading higher by 0.27%; Futures open interest increased by 0.26%
An increase in futures price and open interest in Tata Motors indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹1034.4, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹1027.95
Tata Motors share price is at ₹1034.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1017.22 and ₹1035.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1017.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1035.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Tata Motors has increased by 0.87% and is currently trading at ₹1036.90. Over the past year, Tata Motors shares have surged by 112.49% to ₹1036.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.80% to reach 22648.20 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.65%
|3 Months
|12.34%
|6 Months
|61.49%
|YTD
|31.78%
|1 Year
|112.49%
Tata Motors share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1035.17
|Support 1
|1017.22
|Resistance 2
|1041.53
|Support 2
|1005.63
|Resistance 3
|1053.12
|Support 3
|999.27
Tata Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 2.72% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹580.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1265.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|7
|7
|13
|Buy
|14
|13
|13
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors share price Today : Tata Motors volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9160 k
The trading volume yesterday was 42.53% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 360 k.
Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹1007.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1029.95 & ₹1012 yesterday to end at ₹1007.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
