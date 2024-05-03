LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors closed today at ₹1013.8, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹1027.95

42 min read . Updated: 03 May 2024, 06:00 PM IST Trade

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 03 May 2024, by -1.38 %. The stock closed at 1027.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1013.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.