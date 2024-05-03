Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors closed today at 1013.8, down -1.38% from yesterday's 1027.95

LIVE UPDATES
42 min read . 06:00 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 03 May 2024, by -1.38 %. The stock closed at 1027.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1013.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 1018.9, reached a high of 1029.95, and a low of 1012 before closing at 1007.85. The market capitalization stood at 393935.25 crore with a 52-week high of 1065.6 and a 52-week low of 474.6. The BSE volume for the day was 360973 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 06:00 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Tata Motors' stock price dropped by 1.38% to reach 1013.8, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors DVR, and Jupiter Wagons are all declining today, whereas Ashok Leyland is seeing an increase in its stock price. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.76% and 0.98%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Maruti Suzuki India12491.15-302.6-2.3713066.858605.3392724.97
Tata Motors1013.8-14.15-1.381065.6474.6388269.91
Tata Motors DVR684.15-8.55-1.23712.9241.75262019.0
Ashok Leyland202.250.90.45201.95142.159383.17
Jupiter Wagons406.35-5.25-1.28442.15103.515743.93
03 May 2024, 05:33 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock reached a low of 996 and a high of 1040 on the current day.

03 May 2024, 04:33 PM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -1.72%; Futures open interest increased by 1.7%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Tata Motors indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

03 May 2024, 03:51 PM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors closed today at ₹1013.8, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹1027.95

Tata Motors share price closed the day at 1013.8 - a 1.38% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1037.83 , 1060.92 , 1081.83. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 993.83 , 972.92 , 949.83.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:51 PM IST Tata Motors share price Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is 324.83% higher than yesterday

Until 3 PM, Tata Motors traded volume was 324.83% higher than the previous day, with the price at 1013.8, showing a decrease of -1.38%. The volume of trade, in conjunction with the price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

03 May 2024, 03:36 PM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

03 May 2024, 03:11 PM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹1012, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹1027.95

The current market price of Tata Motors has broken the first support of 1017.22 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1005.63. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1005.63 then there can be further negative price movement.

03 May 2024, 03:00 PM IST Tata Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days987.33
10 Days993.07
20 Days996.71
50 Days973.83
100 Days879.61
300 Days757.63
03 May 2024, 02:47 PM IST Tata Motors share price Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is 1009.30% higher than yesterday

The volume of Tata Motors traded by 2 PM is up by 1009.30% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 1011.5, showing a decrease of -1.6%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 02:37 PM IST Tata Motors share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 1018.72 and 1007.17 in the last hour. Traders may consider adopting rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 1007.17 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1018.72.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11017.73Support 11000.43
Resistance 21024.17Support 2989.57
Resistance 31035.03Support 3983.13
03 May 2024, 02:10 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 0.79% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy67713
    Buy14131312
    Hold5553
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell1111
03 May 2024, 02:05 PM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹1006.35, down -2.1% from yesterday's ₹1027.95

The current market price of Tata Motors has broken the first support of 1017.22 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1005.63. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1005.63 then there can be further negative price movement.

03 May 2024, 01:50 PM IST Tata Motors share price Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is 666.99% higher than yesterday

The volume of Tata Motors traded by 1 PM has increased by 666.99% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 999.4, showing a decrease of -2.78%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by higher volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 01:39 PM IST Tata Motors share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors reached a high of 1019.4 and a low of 1007.85 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances of 1011.33 and 1007.87, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders may consider closing current long positions, while new investors can assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11018.72Support 11007.17
Resistance 21024.83Support 21001.73
Resistance 31030.27Support 3995.62
03 May 2024, 01:15 PM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -1.83%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.4%

A decrease in futures price and open interest for Tata Motors indicates a potential shift in the current trend, possibly signaling a bottom or a reversal in the near future.

03 May 2024, 01:02 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock's today reached a high of 1040 and a low of 1008.15.

03 May 2024, 12:48 PM IST Tata Motors share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 198.70% higher than yesterday

Tata Motors saw a 198.70% increase in trading volume by 12 AM compared to the previous day, while the stock price stood at 1018.55, showing a decrease of -0.91%. Analyzing both volume and price is essential for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 12:37 PM IST Tata Motors share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 1027.2 and 1015.5 in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1015.5 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1027.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11019.48Support 11011.33
Resistance 21024.17Support 21007.87
Resistance 31027.63Support 31003.18
03 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days987.33
10 Days993.07
20 Days996.71
50 Days973.83
100 Days879.61
300 Days757.63
03 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST Tata Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 12:17 PM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹1015.45, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹1027.95

The current market price of Tata Motors has broken the first support of 1017.22 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1005.63. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1005.63 then there can be further negative price movement.

03 May 2024, 11:50 AM IST Tata Motors share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is 55.51% higher than yesterday

By 11 AM, Tata Motors had traded 55.51% more volume than the previous day, with the stock price at 1013.5, showing a decrease of -1.41%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price decreases.

03 May 2024, 11:40 AM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors reached a high of 1029.8 and a low of 1018.1 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 1023.0 and 1018.35, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while new investors could assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11027.2Support 11015.5
Resistance 21034.35Support 21010.95
Resistance 31038.9Support 31003.8
03 May 2024, 11:21 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹1020.4, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹1027.95

Tata Motors share price is at 1020.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1017.22 and 1035.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1017.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1035.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:15 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Tata Motors' stock price dropped by 0.34% to reach 1024.45, while its competitors are experiencing a mix of trends. Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors DVR, and Jupiter Wagons are declining, but Ashok Leyland is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.27% and 0.37% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Maruti Suzuki India12680.4-113.35-0.8913066.858605.3398675.03
Tata Motors1024.45-3.5-0.341065.6474.6392348.7
Tata Motors DVR691.75-0.95-0.14712.9241.75264929.68
Ashok Leyland201.70.350.17201.95142.159221.69
Jupiter Wagons407.35-4.25-1.03442.15103.515782.67
03 May 2024, 11:02 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 2.42% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy67713
    Buy14131312
    Hold5553
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell1111
03 May 2024, 10:48 AM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 45.67% higher than yesterday

The volume of Tata Motors traded by 10 AM is 45.67% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 1025, showing an increase of -0.29%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 10:33 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors touched a high of 1036.3 & a low of 1025.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11034.3Support 11023.0
Resistance 21040.95Support 21018.35
Resistance 31045.6Support 31011.7
03 May 2024, 10:10 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

03 May 2024, 09:54 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Tata Motors' stock price rose by 0.71% to reach 1035.25, outperforming its peers. While Maruti Suzuki India and Jupiter Wagons saw a decline, Tata Motors DVR and Ashok Leyland experienced an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, both saw a slight increase of 0.5% and 0.48% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Maruti Suzuki India12757.35-36.4-0.2813066.858605.3401094.36
Tata Motors1035.257.30.711065.6474.6396484.93
Tata Motors DVR698.255.550.8712.9241.75267419.08
Ashok Leyland202.651.30.65201.95142.159500.62
Jupiter Wagons410.05-1.55-0.38442.15103.515887.28
03 May 2024, 09:46 AM IST Tata Motors share price update : Futures trading higher by 0.27%; Futures open interest increased by 0.26%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Tata Motors indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

03 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹1034.4, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹1027.95

Tata Motors share price is at 1034.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1017.22 and 1035.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1017.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1035.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Tata Motors has increased by 0.87% and is currently trading at 1036.90. Over the past year, Tata Motors shares have surged by 112.49% to 1036.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.80% to reach 22648.20 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.65%
3 Months12.34%
6 Months61.49%
YTD31.78%
1 Year112.49%
03 May 2024, 09:02 AM IST Day trading stocks to buy: BEL to Tata Motors — Anand Rathi recommmends three shares to buy today — May 3

Stocks to buy today: Anand Rathi expert Ganesh Dongre recommends three shares to buy today — BEL, HCL Tech, and Tata Motors

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/day-trading-stocks-to-buy-bel-to-tata-motors-anand-rathi-recommmends-three-shares-to-buy-today-may-3-11714703460782.html

03 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Tata Motors share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11035.17Support 11017.22
Resistance 21041.53Support 21005.63
Resistance 31053.12Support 3999.27
03 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 2.72% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy67713
    Buy14131312
    Hold5553
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell1111
03 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today : Tata Motors volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9160 k

The trading volume yesterday was 42.53% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 360 k.

03 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹1007.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1029.95 & 1012 yesterday to end at 1007.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

