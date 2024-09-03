Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹1103.6 and closed at ₹1109.4, with a high of ₹1104.95 and a low of ₹1087.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹418772.82 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹1179.05 and a low of ₹597.26. The BSE volume for the day was 248096 shares.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1102.5
|Support 1
|1085.15
|Resistance 2
|1112.4
|Support 2
|1077.7
|Resistance 3
|1119.85
|Support 3
|1067.8
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1200.0, 9.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹825.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1340.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|14
|14
|16
|12
|Hold
|7
|7
|5
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 248 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1104.95 & ₹1087.6 yesterday to end at ₹1092.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend