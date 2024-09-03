Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 03 Sep 2024, by -1.52 %. The stock closed at 1109.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1092.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 1103.6 and closed at 1109.4, with a high of 1104.95 and a low of 1087.6. The market capitalization stood at 418772.82 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 1179.05 and a low of 597.26. The BSE volume for the day was 248096 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Sep 2024, 08:48 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11102.5Support 11085.15
Resistance 21112.4Support 21077.7
Resistance 31119.85Support 31067.8
03 Sep 2024, 08:32 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1200.0, 9.84% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 825.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1340.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy14141612
    Hold7757
    Sell2224
    Strong Sell2221
03 Sep 2024, 08:18 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13518 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 248 k.

03 Sep 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹1109.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1104.95 & 1087.6 yesterday to end at 1092.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

