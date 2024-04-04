Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹1005 and closed at ₹1004.3. The stock reached a high of ₹1014 and a low of ₹992.25 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹386692.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1065.6, and the 52-week low was ₹419.45. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 298767 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors stock is currently priced at ₹1012.3, with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 3.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.33%
|3 Months
|24.73%
|6 Months
|64.46%
|YTD
|29.39%
|1 Year
|137.87%
Based on the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at ₹1009.05 with a net change of 4.75 and a percent change of 0.47. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Tata Motors had a BSE volume of 298,767 shares with a closing price of ₹1004.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!