Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 04 Apr 2024, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 1009.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1012.3 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 1005 and closed at 1004.3. The stock reached a high of 1014 and a low of 992.25 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 386692.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1065.6, and the 52-week low was 419.45. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 298767 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Apr 2024, 09:51 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

04 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹1012.3, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹1009.05

Tata Motors stock is currently priced at 1012.3, with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 3.25.

04 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.33%
3 Months24.73%
6 Months64.46%
YTD29.39%
1 Year137.87%
04 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹1009.05, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹1004.3

Based on the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at 1009.05 with a net change of 4.75 and a percent change of 0.47. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

04 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹1004.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors had a BSE volume of 298,767 shares with a closing price of 1004.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!