Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹793.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹789.95. The stock reached a high of ₹805.90 and fell to a low of ₹789.95 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹294,939.5 crore, Tata Motors has seen a 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹693.76. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 310,853 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 310 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹805.9 & ₹789.95 yesterday to end at ₹801.15. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.