Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 1.42 %. The stock closed at 789.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 801.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 793.95 and closed slightly lower at 789.95. The stock reached a high of 805.90 and fell to a low of 789.95 during the session. With a market capitalization of 294,939.5 crore, Tata Motors has seen a 52-week high of 1,179.05 and a low of 693.76. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 310,853 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14545 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 310 k.

04 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹789.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 805.9 & 789.95 yesterday to end at 801.15. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.