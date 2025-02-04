Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 04 Feb 2025

Hello User
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 04 Feb 2025, by -2.64 %. The stock closed at 706.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 687.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 701.70 and closed at 706.10, marking a positive movement in its stock price. The day's high matched the opening price at 701.70, while the low reached 686. The company has a market capitalization of 263,605.40 crore. Over the past year, Tata Motors has seen a 52-week high of 1179.05 and a low of 684.25, with a trading volume of 794,536 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Feb 2025, 08:47 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1697.7Support 1682.0
Resistance 2707.55Support 2676.15
Resistance 3713.4Support 3666.3
04 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 851.0, 23.79% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 660.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5666
    Buy13111112
    Hold7888
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell1112
04 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15656 k

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.81% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 794 k.

04 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹706.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 701.70 & 686 yesterday to end at 687.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

