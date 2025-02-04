Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 04 Feb 2025

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹701.70 and closed at ₹706.10, marking a positive movement in its stock price. The day's high matched the opening price at ₹701.70, while the low reached ₹686. The company has a market capitalization of ₹263,605.40 crore. Over the past year, Tata Motors has seen a 52-week high of ₹1179.05 and a low of ₹684.25, with a trading volume of 794,536 shares on the BSE.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|697.7
|Support 1
|682.0
|Resistance 2
|707.55
|Support 2
|676.15
|Resistance 3
|713.4
|Support 3
|666.3
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹851.0, 23.79% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹660.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|13
|11
|11
|12
|Hold
|7
|8
|8
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.81% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 794 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹701.70 & ₹686 yesterday to end at ₹687.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend