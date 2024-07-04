Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹984.05 and closed at ₹980.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹986.85, while the low was ₹974. The market capitalization stood at 373,916.03 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1065.6 and the 52-week low was ₹585. The trading volume on the BSE was 303,599 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|985.03
|Support 1
|972.18
|Resistance 2
|992.37
|Support 2
|966.67
|Resistance 3
|997.88
|Support 3
|959.33
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1100.0, 12.75% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹650.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Buy
|15
|14
|12
|13
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 303 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹986.85 & ₹974 yesterday to end at ₹980.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend