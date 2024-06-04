Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 04 Jun 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹964.35, reached a high of ₹964.35, and a low of ₹934 before closing at ₹922.85. The market cap stood at ₹364277.34 cr with a 52-week high of ₹1065.6 and a 52-week low of ₹517. The BSE volume recorded was 611484 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 5.21% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹580.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1265.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Buy
|12
|12
|14
|14
|Hold
|7
|7
|4
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1091 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹964.35 & ₹934 yesterday to end at ₹922.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend