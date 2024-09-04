Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Shares Dip in Today's Trading

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹1098.35 and closed at ₹1092.50, with a high of ₹1099.95 and a low of ₹1082.50. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹454,778.85 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹1179.05 and a low of ₹603.74. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 163,600 shares for Tata Motors.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price declined by 0.49% today, trading at ₹1080.2, amid a mixed performance from its peers. While Maruti Suzuki India and Force Motors experienced losses, Ashok Leyland and Jupiter Wagons saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex fell by 0.68% and 0.62%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Motors
|1080.2
|-5.35
|-0.49
|1179.05
|603.74
|413958.77
|Maruti Suzuki India
|12344.75
|-62.85
|-0.51
|13675.0
|9738.4
|388122.11
|Ashok Leyland
|252.0
|1.05
|0.42
|264.7
|157.65
|73995.45
|Jupiter Wagons
|553.9
|6.9
|1.26
|748.05
|266.7
|22836.94
|Force Motors
|8272.0
|-8.25
|-0.1
|10272.65
|3181.4
|10899.4
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: A lower futures price combined with increased open interest in Tata Motors indicates a potential for downward price movement in the coming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at ₹1083.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1078.18 and ₹1095.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1078.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1095.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors' share price has decreased by 0.63%, currently trading at ₹1078.70. Over the past year, the stock has appreciated by 78.73%. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 29.45%, reaching 25279.85 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.73%
|3 Months
|5.14%
|6 Months
|6.51%
|YTD
|39.55%
|1 Year
|78.73%
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1095.63
|Support 1
|1078.18
|Resistance 2
|1106.52
|Support 2
|1071.62
|Resistance 3
|1113.08
|Support 3
|1060.73
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1200.0, 10.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹825.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1340.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|14
|14
|16
|12
|Hold
|7
|7
|5
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 163 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1099.95 & ₹1082.5 yesterday to end at ₹1085.55. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend