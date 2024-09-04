Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Shares Dip in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 1085.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1083.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 1098.35 and closed at 1092.50, with a high of 1099.95 and a low of 1082.50. The company's market capitalization stands at 454,778.85 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 1179.05 and a low of 603.74. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 163,600 shares for Tata Motors.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:50 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price declined by 0.49% today, trading at 1080.2, amid a mixed performance from its peers. While Maruti Suzuki India and Force Motors experienced losses, Ashok Leyland and Jupiter Wagons saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex fell by 0.68% and 0.62%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Motors1080.2-5.35-0.491179.05603.74413958.77
Maruti Suzuki India12344.75-62.85-0.5113675.09738.4388122.11
Ashok Leyland252.01.050.42264.7157.6573995.45
Jupiter Wagons553.96.91.26748.05266.722836.94
Force Motors8272.0-8.25-0.110272.653181.410899.4
04 Sep 2024, 09:40 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.36%; Futures open interest increased by 0.23%

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: A lower futures price combined with increased open interest in Tata Motors indicates a potential for downward price movement in the coming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

04 Sep 2024, 09:35 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹1083.9, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹1085.55

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at 1083.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1078.18 and 1095.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1078.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1095.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

04 Sep 2024, 09:18 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors' share price has decreased by 0.63%, currently trading at 1078.70. Over the past year, the stock has appreciated by 78.73%. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 29.45%, reaching 25279.85 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.73%
3 Months5.14%
6 Months6.51%
YTD39.55%
1 Year78.73%
04 Sep 2024, 08:46 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11095.63Support 11078.18
Resistance 21106.52Support 21071.62
Resistance 31113.08Support 31060.73
04 Sep 2024, 08:34 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1200.0, 10.54% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 825.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1340.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy14141612
    Hold7757
    Sell2224
    Strong Sell2221
04 Sep 2024, 08:15 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12290 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 163 k.

04 Sep 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹1092.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1099.95 & 1082.5 yesterday to end at 1085.55. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

