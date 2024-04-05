Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Up in Positive Trading Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹1016, closed at ₹1009.05, with a high of ₹1017 and a low of ₹998.25. The market capitalization was ₹387,841.98 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1065.6, and the 52-week low was ₹419.45. The BSE volume was 282,849 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.37%
|3 Months
|23.05%
|6 Months
|63.27%
|YTD
|29.7%
|1 Year
|137.16%
Tata Motors stock is currently priced at ₹1012.05 with a net change of 3 and a percent change of 0.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Tata Motors on the BSE had a volume of 282,849 shares with a closing price of ₹1009.05.
