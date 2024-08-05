Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live:
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.94%
|3 Months
|-0.97%
|6 Months
|25.18%
|YTD
|41.04%
|1 Year
|77.73%
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1111.98
|Support 1
|1083.03
|Resistance 2
|1129.97
|Support 2
|1072.07
|Resistance 3
|1140.93
|Support 3
|1054.08
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1200.0, 9.4% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹825.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1340.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|16
|16
|15
|14
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|4
|Sell
|2
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 72.4% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1119 & ₹1090.05 yesterday to end at ₹1096.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend