Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 05 Aug 2024, by -4.17 %. The stock closed at 1144.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1096.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Aug 2024, 09:15 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: null

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.94%
3 Months-0.97%
6 Months25.18%
YTD41.04%
1 Year77.73%
05 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11111.98Support 11083.03
Resistance 21129.97Support 21072.07
Resistance 31140.93Support 31054.08
05 Aug 2024, 08:34 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1200.0, 9.4% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 825.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1340.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5556
    Buy16161514
    Hold5564
    Sell2334
    Strong Sell2111
05 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13912 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 72.4% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

05 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹1144.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1119 & 1090.05 yesterday to end at 1096.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

