Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹806.5 and closed at ₹801.15, with the day's highest price matching the open at ₹806.5 and a low of ₹784. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹290,099 crore. Over the past year, Tata Motors reached a 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹693.76. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 415,446 shares for the day.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|801.83
|Support 1
|779.33
|Resistance 2
|815.42
|Support 2
|770.42
|Resistance 3
|824.33
|Support 3
|756.83
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹930.0, 17.98% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹767.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|7
|6
|5
|Buy
|11
|11
|12
|14
|Hold
|9
|9
|8
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 415 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹806.5 & ₹784 yesterday to end at ₹788.25. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.