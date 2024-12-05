Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 05 Dec 2024, by -1.61 %. The stock closed at 801.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 788.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 806.5 and closed at 801.15, with the day's highest price matching the open at 806.5 and a low of 784. The company's market capitalization stood at 290,099 crore. Over the past year, Tata Motors reached a 52-week high of 1,179.05 and a low of 693.76. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 415,446 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1801.83Support 1779.33
Resistance 2815.42Support 2770.42
Resistance 3824.33Support 3756.83
05 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 930.0, 17.98% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 767.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6765
    Buy11111214
    Hold9987
    Sell3322
    Strong Sell1122
05 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14347 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 415 k.

05 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹801.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 806.5 & 784 yesterday to end at 788.25. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

