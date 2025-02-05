Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2025, by 3.38 %. The stock closed at 687.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 710.70 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 696 and closed at 687.45, reflecting a decline in value. The stock reached a high of 713.05 and a low of 693.60 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at 253,063.40 crore. Over the past year, Tata Motors has experienced a 52-week high of 1,179.05 and a low of 684.25, with a trading volume of 1,283,143 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15929 k

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1283 k.

05 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹687.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 713.05 & 693.60 yesterday to end at 710.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

