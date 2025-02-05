Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹696 and closed at ₹687.45, reflecting a decline in value. The stock reached a high of ₹713.05 and a low of ₹693.60 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹253,063.40 crore. Over the past year, Tata Motors has experienced a 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹684.25, with a trading volume of 1,283,143 shares on the BSE.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1283 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹713.05 & ₹693.60 yesterday to end at ₹710.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend