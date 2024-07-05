Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Drops in Trading Today

2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 05 Jul 2024, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 999.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 998 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' stock opened at 984.4 and closed at 975.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1004 and the low was 980. The market capitalization stood at 382,884.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1065.6 and the low was 585. The BSE volume was 1,353,037 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹998, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹999.05

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at 998 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 986.67 and 1010.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 986.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1010.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

05 Jul 2024, 09:21 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Motors has dropped by -0.11% and is currently trading at 998.00. Over the past year, Tata Motors' shares have increased by 70.21% to 998.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.34% to 24302.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.68%
3 Months-8.22%
6 Months25.83%
YTD28.38%
1 Year70.21%
05 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11010.67Support 1986.67
Resistance 21019.33Support 2971.33
Resistance 31034.67Support 3962.67
05 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1100.0, 10.1% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 650.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5557
    Buy15151213
    Hold6675
    Sell3343
    Strong Sell1111
05 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12742 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.89% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1353 k.

05 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹975.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1004 & 980 yesterday to end at 975.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

