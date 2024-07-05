Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Drops in Trading Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹984.4 and closed at ₹975.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1004 and the low was ₹980. The market capitalization stood at ₹382,884.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1065.6 and the low was ₹585. The BSE volume was 1,353,037 shares traded.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at ₹998 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹986.67 and ₹1010.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹986.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1010.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Motors has dropped by -0.11% and is currently trading at ₹998.00. Over the past year, Tata Motors' shares have increased by 70.21% to ₹998.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.34% to 24302.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.68%
|3 Months
|-8.22%
|6 Months
|25.83%
|YTD
|28.38%
|1 Year
|70.21%
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1010.67
|Support 1
|986.67
|Resistance 2
|1019.33
|Support 2
|971.33
|Resistance 3
|1034.67
|Support 3
|962.67
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1100.0, 10.1% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹650.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Buy
|15
|15
|12
|13
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.89% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1353 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1004 & ₹980 yesterday to end at ₹975.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend