Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 05 Jun 2024, by -4.88 %. The stock closed at 950.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 904.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' stock opened at 952.95 and closed at 950.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 952.95, while the low was 855.45. The market capitalization stood at 346,513.79 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 1065.6 and 538 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,524,221 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1953.72Support 1856.22
Resistance 21002.08Support 2807.08
Resistance 31051.22Support 3758.72
05 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 10.6% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5567
    Buy12121414
    Hold7745
    Sell4442
    Strong Sell1111
05 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15746 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1091 k.

05 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹950.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 952.95 & 855.45 yesterday to end at 950.5. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.