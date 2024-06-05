Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹952.95 and closed at ₹950.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹952.95, while the low was ₹855.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹346,513.79 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹1065.6 and ₹538 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,524,221 shares traded.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|953.72
|Support 1
|856.22
|Resistance 2
|1002.08
|Support 2
|807.08
|Resistance 3
|1051.22
|Support 3
|758.72
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 10.6% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹580.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1265.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Buy
|12
|12
|14
|14
|Hold
|7
|7
|4
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1091 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹952.95 & ₹855.45 yesterday to end at ₹950.5. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.