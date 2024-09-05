Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 05 Sep 2024, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 1085.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1080.3 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 1077.85 and closed at 1085.55, achieving a high of 1085 and a low of 1072.05. The company's market capitalization stood at 452,579.42 crore. Over the past year, Tata Motors has seen a 52-week high of 1179.05 and a low of 603.74. The BSE volume for the day was 312,273 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1200.0, 11.08% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 825.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1340.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy14141412
    Hold7777
    Sell2224
    Strong Sell2221
05 Sep 2024, 08:16 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11614 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 312 k.

05 Sep 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹1085.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1085 & 1072.05 yesterday to end at 1080.3. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.