Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹1077.85 and closed at ₹1085.55, achieving a high of ₹1085 and a low of ₹1072.05. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹452,579.42 crore. Over the past year, Tata Motors has seen a 52-week high of ₹1179.05 and a low of ₹603.74. The BSE volume for the day was 312,273 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1200.0, 11.08% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹825.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1340.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|12
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 312 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1085 & ₹1072.05 yesterday to end at ₹1080.3. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend