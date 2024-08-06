Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -7.32 %. The stock closed at 1096.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1016.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors opened at 1050.05 and closed at 1096.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1064.95 and the low was 1014.15. The market capitalization stood at 389,698.3 crore. The 52-week high was 1179.05 and the 52-week low was 591.67. The BSE volume for the day was 3,165,691 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:20 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14889 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 100.25% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

06 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹1096.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1064.95 & 1014.15 yesterday to end at 1016.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

