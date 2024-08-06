Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors opened at ₹1050.05 and closed at ₹1096.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1064.95 and the low was ₹1014.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹389,698.3 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1179.05 and the 52-week low was ₹591.67. The BSE volume for the day was 3,165,691 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 100.25% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1064.95 & ₹1014.15 yesterday to end at ₹1016.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.