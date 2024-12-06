Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹791.65 and closed at ₹788.25. The stock reached a high of ₹797.30 and a low of ₹780.90, with a trading volume of 866,408 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹291,737 crore. Over the past year, Tata Motors has experienced a 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹693.76.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors' share price has decreased by 0.47%, currently trading at ₹788.80. Over the past year, however, Tata Motors shares have increased by 10.04%, reaching ₹788.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 18.48%, climbing to 24,708.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.68%
|3 Months
|-25.48%
|6 Months
|-15.27%
|YTD
|1.93%
|1 Year
|10.04%
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|799.9
|Support 1
|783.5
|Resistance 2
|806.8
|Support 2
|774.0
|Resistance 3
|816.3
|Support 3
|767.1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹930.0, 17.34% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹767.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|11
|11
|12
|14
|Hold
|9
|9
|8
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14444 k
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 866 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹788.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹797.3 & ₹780.9 yesterday to end at ₹792.55. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.