Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 06 2024 09:07:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 147.60 0.34%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 299.45 0.05%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 470.00 0.52%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 794.45 0.24%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 369.95 0.24%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2024, 09:16 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 06 Dec 2024, by 0.55 %. The stock closed at 788.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 792.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 791.65 and closed at 788.25. The stock reached a high of 797.30 and a low of 780.90, with a trading volume of 866,408 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stands at 291,737 crore. Over the past year, Tata Motors has experienced a 52-week high of 1,179.05 and a low of 693.76.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:16:31 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors' share price has decreased by 0.47%, currently trading at 788.80. Over the past year, however, Tata Motors shares have increased by 10.04%, reaching 788.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 18.48%, climbing to 24,708.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.68%
3 Months-25.48%
6 Months-15.27%
YTD1.93%
1 Year10.04%
06 Dec 2024, 08:48:44 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1799.9Support 1783.5
Resistance 2806.8Support 2774.0
Resistance 3816.3Support 3767.1
06 Dec 2024, 08:34:52 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 930.0, 17.34% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 767.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy11111214
    Hold9987
    Sell3322
    Strong Sell1122
06 Dec 2024, 08:16:03 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14444 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 866 k.

06 Dec 2024, 08:03:46 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹788.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 797.3 & 780.9 yesterday to end at 792.55. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue