Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹711 and closed at ₹710.70, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹725.35 and a low of ₹710.90 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹264,014.94 crore, Tata Motors has a 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹684.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,091,657 shares.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|724.6
|Support 1
|710.15
|Resistance 2
|732.2
|Support 2
|703.3
|Resistance 3
|739.05
|Support 3
|695.7
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹851.0, 18.66% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹660.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Buy
|13
|11
|11
|12
|Hold
|7
|8
|8
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|2
|1
|2
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1091 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹725.35 & ₹710.90 yesterday to end at ₹717.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend