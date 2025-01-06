Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹767.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹764.95. The stock reached a high of ₹800.5 and a low of ₹761.9 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹281,624.5 crore. Over the past year, Tata Motors has seen a 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹718, with a trading volume of 1,351,510 shares on the BSE.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 79.12% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 1351 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹800.5 & ₹761.9 yesterday to end at ₹790.4. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.