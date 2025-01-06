Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 06 Jan 2025, by 3.33 %. The stock closed at 764.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 790.4 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 767.95 and closed slightly lower at 764.95. The stock reached a high of 800.5 and a low of 761.9 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 281,624.5 crore. Over the past year, Tata Motors has seen a 52-week high of 1,179.05 and a low of 718, with a trading volume of 1,351,510 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 26 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14585 k

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 79.12% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 1351 k.

06 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹764.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 800.5 & 761.9 yesterday to end at 790.4. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

