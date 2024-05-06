Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
27 min read . 01:45 PM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 06 May 2024, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 1013.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1015 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors had an open price of 1037.7 and a close price of 1027.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1040 and the low was 996. The market capitalization stood at 388,512.63 crore. The 52-week high was at 1065.6 and the 52-week low was at 474.6. The BSE volume was at 996,767 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:45 PM IST Tata Motors share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is -49.06% lower than yesterday

As of 1 PM, the volume of Tata Motors traded is down by 49.06% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1011.95, a decrease of 0.18%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a potential sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 01:34 PM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors reached a high of 1012.85 and a low of 1006.45 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1009.52 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitor for additional support at 1007.18 and 1004.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11011.02Support 11004.62
Resistance 21015.13Support 21002.33
Resistance 31017.42Support 3998.22
06 May 2024, 01:11 PM IST Tata Motors share price Today : Futures trading lower by -0.42%; Futures open interest increased by 0.38%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Tata Motors indicate the possibility of a downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

06 May 2024, 01:05 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock's low price for the day was 1004.45, while the high price reached was 1020.

06 May 2024, 12:50 PM IST Tata Motors share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -42.45% lower than yesterday

The volume of Tata Motors traded by 12 AM is 42.45% lower than yesterday. The price is currently trading at 1009.3, down by 0.44%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further price declines.

06 May 2024, 12:42 PM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors reached a high of 1015.55 and a low of 1010.2 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1010.17 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 1006.88 and 1003.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11014.87Support 11009.52
Resistance 21017.88Support 21007.18
Resistance 31020.22Support 31004.17
06 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST Tata Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1008.33
10 Days994.10
20 Days1000.56
50 Days978.14
100 Days885.90
300 Days760.97
06 May 2024, 12:14 PM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹1015, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹1013.8

Tata Motors share price is at 1015 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 993.83 and 1037.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 993.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1037.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:53 AM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -31.93% lower than yesterday

Until 11 AM, Tata Motors traded volume is 31.93% lower compared to yesterday. The price was at 1012.3, down by 0.15%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 11:37 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1018.82 and 1003.57 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 1003.57 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1018.82.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11016.87Support 11010.17
Resistance 21020.28Support 21006.88
Resistance 31023.57Support 31003.47
06 May 2024, 11:24 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹1012.1, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹1013.8

Tata Motors share price is at 1012.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 993.83 and 1037.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 993.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1037.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:13 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Tata Motors' stock price increased by 0.05% to reach 1014.35, with its counterparts showing a mixed performance. While Jupiter Wagons experienced a decline, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors DVR, and Ashok Leyland saw an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.22% and 0.26%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Maruti Suzuki India12576.084.850.6813066.858605.3395392.67
Tata Motors1014.350.550.051065.6474.6388480.55
Tata Motors DVR685.10.550.08712.9241.75262382.83
Ashok Leyland203.31.050.52205.1142.159691.47
Jupiter Wagons401.75-4.6-1.13442.15103.515565.7
06 May 2024, 11:02 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 1.56% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy67712
    Buy14131315
    Hold4552
    Sell4331
    Strong Sell1111
06 May 2024, 10:51 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -26.67% lower than yesterday

As of 10 AM, Tata Motors has traded 26.67% less volume compared to yesterday, with the price at 1012.8, down by 0.1%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. When the price moves positively with higher volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors touched a high of 1019.7 & a low of 1004.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11018.82Support 11003.57
Resistance 21026.88Support 2996.38
Resistance 31034.07Support 3988.32
06 May 2024, 10:15 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:57 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

Tata Motors' stock price declined by 0.45% today, reaching 1009.2, while its counterparts showed mixed results. Tata Motors DVR, Ashok Leyland, and Jupiter Wagons experienced declines, whereas Maruti Suzuki India saw an increase. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, fell by 0.1% and rose by 0.31%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Maruti Suzuki India12542.1551.00.4113066.858605.3394328.42
Tata Motors1009.2-4.6-0.451065.6474.6386508.18
Tata Motors DVR679.25-5.3-0.77712.9241.75260142.37
Ashok Leyland201.4-0.85-0.42205.1142.159133.6
Jupiter Wagons394.7-11.65-2.87442.15103.515292.55
06 May 2024, 09:41 AM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.23%; Futures open interest increased by 0.53%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Tata Motors indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

06 May 2024, 09:36 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹1015.85, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1013.8

Tata Motors share price is at 1015.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 993.83 and 1037.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 993.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1037.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Tata Motors has increased by 0.36% and is currently trading at 1017.50. Over the past year, Tata Motors' shares have surged by 110.77% to 1017.50. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 24.39% to 22475.85.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.21%
3 Months12.52%
6 Months56.51%
YTD29.93%
1 Year110.77%
06 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Tata Motors share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11037.83Support 1993.83
Resistance 21060.92Support 2972.92
Resistance 31081.83Support 3949.83
06 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 1.36% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy67712
    Buy14131315
    Hold4552
    Sell4331
    Strong Sell1111
06 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today : Tata Motors volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9430 k

The trading volume yesterday was 36.45% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 996 k.

06 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹1027.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1040 & 996 yesterday to end at 1027.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.