Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors had an open price of ₹1037.7 and a close price of ₹1027.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1040 and the low was ₹996. The market capitalization stood at ₹388,512.63 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹1065.6 and the 52-week low was at ₹474.6. The BSE volume was at 996,767 shares traded.
As of 1 PM, the volume of Tata Motors traded is down by 49.06% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1011.95, a decrease of 0.18%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a potential sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a further decline in prices.
Tata Motors reached a high of 1012.85 and a low of 1006.45 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1009.52 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitor for additional support at 1007.18 and 1004.17.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1011.02
|Support 1
|1004.62
|Resistance 2
|1015.13
|Support 2
|1002.33
|Resistance 3
|1017.42
|Support 3
|998.22
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Tata Motors indicate the possibility of a downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Tata Motors stock's low price for the day was ₹1004.45, while the high price reached was ₹1020.
The volume of Tata Motors traded by 12 AM is 42.45% lower than yesterday. The price is currently trading at ₹1009.3, down by 0.44%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further price declines.
Tata Motors reached a high of 1015.55 and a low of 1010.2 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1010.17 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 1006.88 and 1003.47.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1014.87
|Support 1
|1009.52
|Resistance 2
|1017.88
|Support 2
|1007.18
|Resistance 3
|1020.22
|Support 3
|1004.17
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1008.33
|10 Days
|994.10
|20 Days
|1000.56
|50 Days
|978.14
|100 Days
|885.90
|300 Days
|760.97
Tata Motors share price is at ₹1015 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹993.83 and ₹1037.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹993.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1037.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Until 11 AM, Tata Motors traded volume is 31.93% lower compared to yesterday. The price was at ₹1012.3, down by 0.15%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1018.82 and 1003.57 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 1003.57 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1018.82.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1016.87
|Support 1
|1010.17
|Resistance 2
|1020.28
|Support 2
|1006.88
|Resistance 3
|1023.57
|Support 3
|1003.47
Tata Motors share price is at ₹1012.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹993.83 and ₹1037.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹993.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1037.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, Tata Motors' stock price increased by 0.05% to reach ₹1014.35, with its counterparts showing a mixed performance. While Jupiter Wagons experienced a decline, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors DVR, and Ashok Leyland saw an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.22% and 0.26%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Maruti Suzuki India
|12576.0
|84.85
|0.68
|13066.85
|8605.3
|395392.67
|Tata Motors
|1014.35
|0.55
|0.05
|1065.6
|474.6
|388480.55
|Tata Motors DVR
|685.1
|0.55
|0.08
|712.9
|241.75
|262382.83
|Ashok Leyland
|203.3
|1.05
|0.52
|205.1
|142.1
|59691.47
|Jupiter Wagons
|401.75
|-4.6
|-1.13
|442.15
|103.5
|15565.7
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 1.56% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹580.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1265.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|7
|7
|12
|Buy
|14
|13
|13
|15
|Hold
|4
|5
|5
|2
|Sell
|4
|3
|3
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
As of 10 AM, Tata Motors has traded 26.67% less volume compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹1012.8, down by 0.1%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. When the price moves positively with higher volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Tata Motors touched a high of 1019.7 & a low of 1004.45 in the previous trading hour.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1018.82
|Support 1
|1003.57
|Resistance 2
|1026.88
|Support 2
|996.38
|Resistance 3
|1034.07
|Support 3
|988.32
Tata Motors' stock price declined by 0.45% today, reaching ₹1009.2, while its counterparts showed mixed results. Tata Motors DVR, Ashok Leyland, and Jupiter Wagons experienced declines, whereas Maruti Suzuki India saw an increase. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, fell by 0.1% and rose by 0.31%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Maruti Suzuki India
|12542.15
|51.0
|0.41
|13066.85
|8605.3
|394328.42
|Tata Motors
|1009.2
|-4.6
|-0.45
|1065.6
|474.6
|386508.18
|Tata Motors DVR
|679.25
|-5.3
|-0.77
|712.9
|241.75
|260142.37
|Ashok Leyland
|201.4
|-0.85
|-0.42
|205.1
|142.1
|59133.6
|Jupiter Wagons
|394.7
|-11.65
|-2.87
|442.15
|103.5
|15292.55
An increase in futures price and open interest in Tata Motors indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Tata Motors share price is at ₹1015.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹993.83 and ₹1037.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹993.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1037.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Tata Motors has increased by 0.36% and is currently trading at ₹1017.50. Over the past year, Tata Motors' shares have surged by 110.77% to ₹1017.50. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 24.39% to 22475.85.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.21%
|3 Months
|12.52%
|6 Months
|56.51%
|YTD
|29.93%
|1 Year
|110.77%
The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1037.83
|Support 1
|993.83
|Resistance 2
|1060.92
|Support 2
|972.92
|Resistance 3
|1081.83
|Support 3
|949.83
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|7
|7
|12
|Buy
|14
|13
|13
|15
|Hold
|4
|5
|5
|2
|Sell
|4
|3
|3
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 36.45% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 996 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1040 & ₹996 yesterday to end at ₹1027.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
