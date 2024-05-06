Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES

27 min read . 01:45 PM IST Trade

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 06 May 2024, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 1013.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1015 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.