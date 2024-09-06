Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹1081 and closed slightly lower at ₹1080.3. The stock recorded a high of ₹1085.7 and a low of ₹1067. With a market capitalization of ₹447,698.78 crore, Tata Motors has a 52-week high of ₹1179.05 and a low of ₹603.74. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 243,725 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1080.77
|Support 1
|1062.07
|Resistance 2
|1092.58
|Support 2
|1055.18
|Resistance 3
|1099.47
|Support 3
|1043.37
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1200.0, 12.29% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹825.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1340.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|12
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 243 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1085.7 & ₹1067 yesterday to end at ₹1068.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.