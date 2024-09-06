Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2024, by -1.08 %. The stock closed at 1080.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1068.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 1081 and closed slightly lower at 1080.3. The stock recorded a high of 1085.7 and a low of 1067. With a market capitalization of 447,698.78 crore, Tata Motors has a 52-week high of 1179.05 and a low of 603.74. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 243,725 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2024, 08:46 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11080.77Support 11062.07
Resistance 21092.58Support 21055.18
Resistance 31099.47Support 31043.37
06 Sep 2024, 08:31 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1200.0, 12.29% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 825.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1340.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy14141412
    Hold7777
    Sell2224
    Strong Sell2221
06 Sep 2024, 08:17 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11496 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 243 k.

06 Sep 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹1080.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1085.7 & 1067 yesterday to end at 1068.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

