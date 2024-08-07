Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹1026.05, reached a high of ₹1060.5, and a low of ₹1008.45 before closing at ₹1016.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹388548.35 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1179.05, while the 52-week low was ₹591.67. The BSE volume for the day was 1767022 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1049.92
|Support 1
|997.87
|Resistance 2
|1081.23
|Support 2
|977.13
|Resistance 3
|1101.97
|Support 3
|945.82
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1200.0, 18.38% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹825.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1340.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|14
|16
|15
|14
|Hold
|7
|5
|6
|4
|Sell
|2
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.57% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1767 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1060.5 & ₹1008.45 yesterday to end at ₹1013.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.