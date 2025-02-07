Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 07 Feb 2025, by -1.07 %. The stock closed at 717.20 per share. The stock is currently trading at 709.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 722.25 and closed at 717.20, experiencing a high of 723.80 and a low of 707.95. The company's market capitalization stands at 261,198.83 crore. Over the past year, Tata Motors reached a 52-week high of 1,179.05 and a low of 684.25. The BSE volume for the day was 716,459 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price has increased by 0.24%, currently trading at 711.25. However, over the past year, the price has declined by 21.53%, also standing at 711.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23603.35 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.6%
3 Months-14.86%
6 Months-32.37%
YTD-7.12%
1 Year-21.53%
07 Feb 2025, 08:49 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1720.25Support 1704.4
Resistance 2729.95Support 2698.25
Resistance 3736.1Support 3688.55
07 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 851.0, 19.94% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 660.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5466
    Buy13131112
    Hold7888
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell1112
07 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15629 k

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 716 k.

07 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹717.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 723.80 & 707.95 yesterday to end at 709.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

