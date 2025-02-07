Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹722.25 and closed at ₹717.20, experiencing a high of ₹723.80 and a low of ₹707.95. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹261,198.83 crore. Over the past year, Tata Motors reached a 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹684.25. The BSE volume for the day was 716,459 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price has increased by 0.24%, currently trading at ₹711.25. However, over the past year, the price has declined by 21.53%, also standing at ₹711.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23603.35 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.6%
|3 Months
|-14.86%
|6 Months
|-32.37%
|YTD
|-7.12%
|1 Year
|-21.53%
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|720.25
|Support 1
|704.4
|Resistance 2
|729.95
|Support 2
|698.25
|Resistance 3
|736.1
|Support 3
|688.55
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹851.0, 19.94% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹660.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|4
|6
|6
|Buy
|13
|13
|11
|12
|Hold
|7
|8
|8
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 716 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹723.80 & ₹707.95 yesterday to end at ₹709.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend